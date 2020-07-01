All apartments in Parkland
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:14 AM

219 120th St S

219 120th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

219 120th Street South, Parkland, WA 98444
Parkland

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Livable "AS-IS" Fixer Rental Home... BIG FENCED YARD - The roof looks bad... but as far as we know it doesn't leak.
The back deck is soft in places...
It could use paint inside and out...
It is probably not insulated so not very energy efficient...
In other words it's well worn BUT IT'S LIVABLE.
It is trash, mold and odor free, has a gas furnace, modern electric panel and is livable!
The rental price reflects the condition.

ATTENTION - Owner will be doing no work - it is offered AS-IS....
and we aren't asking you to do any work either.

It has:
- High ceilings
- Living room
- 2 bedrooms
- 1 bath
- Large old-time kitchen with stove and frig.
- Enclosed back porch
- Fully fenced run-down yard all around
- Exterior night lighting for security
DOGS AND CATS are possible here, subject to manager's review and approval.

ATTENTION: You must be a "no nonsense", "non-criminal" responsible tenant.

TO GET STARTED:
1- GO to our company website at redroofrentals.com ,
2. CLICK on AM I APPROVABLE? in the toolbar and, before you spend $50 to
apply,
3. REVIEW THE LIST OF 9 CRITERIA to see if your application might be
approvable but you still must actually APPLY to really find out!

We are Red Roof Rentals, LLC. Open Mon Fri, 10 AM - 5 PM
and we thank you!

(RLNE5395328)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 120th St S have any available units?
219 120th St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkland, WA.
Is 219 120th St S currently offering any rent specials?
219 120th St S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 120th St S pet-friendly?
Yes, 219 120th St S is pet friendly.
Does 219 120th St S offer parking?
No, 219 120th St S does not offer parking.
Does 219 120th St S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 120th St S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 120th St S have a pool?
No, 219 120th St S does not have a pool.
Does 219 120th St S have accessible units?
No, 219 120th St S does not have accessible units.
Does 219 120th St S have units with dishwashers?
No, 219 120th St S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 219 120th St S have units with air conditioning?
No, 219 120th St S does not have units with air conditioning.

