219 120th St S

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Livable "AS-IS" Fixer Rental Home... BIG FENCED YARD - The roof looks bad... but as far as we know it doesn't leak.

The back deck is soft in places...

It could use paint inside and out...

It is probably not insulated so not very energy efficient...

In other words it's well worn BUT IT'S LIVABLE.

It is trash, mold and odor free, has a gas furnace, modern electric panel and is livable!

The rental price reflects the condition.



ATTENTION - Owner will be doing no work - it is offered AS-IS....

and we aren't asking you to do any work either.



It has:

- High ceilings

- Living room

- 2 bedrooms

- 1 bath

- Large old-time kitchen with stove and frig.

- Enclosed back porch

- Fully fenced run-down yard all around

- Exterior night lighting for security

DOGS AND CATS are possible here, subject to manager's review and approval.



ATTENTION: You must be a "no nonsense", "non-criminal" responsible tenant.



TO GET STARTED:

1- GO to our company website at redroofrentals.com ,

2. CLICK on AM I APPROVABLE? in the toolbar and, before you spend $50 to

apply,

3. REVIEW THE LIST OF 9 CRITERIA to see if your application might be

approvable but you still must actually APPLY to really find out!



We are Red Roof Rentals, LLC. Open Mon Fri, 10 AM - 5 PM

and we thank you!



