Parkland, WA
218 106th St S
Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:07 PM

218 106th St S

218 106th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

218 106th Street South, Parkland, WA 98444

Amenities

dishwasher
carport
coffee bar
range
oven
refrigerator
Two Bedrooms, one bathroom single-family home near Pacific Lutheran University!

Unit features:

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher,
- Vinyl and laminate floors
- Carport parking

Nearby schools include Christensen Elementary School, Faith Lutheran School, and James Sales Elementary School.

The closest grocery stores are Qfc, Cash & Carry and S S Quickstop Grocery. Nearby coffee shops include Barista's, Q's Coffee House and Pacific Brew. Nearby restaurants include El Charrito Mexican Restaurant, Pho Than Brothers and Jack In the Box.

Rental Terms:

Resident responsible for all utilities, flat $50/mo for sewer.
Landscaping is also resident responsibility.
Pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.
The application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.

Property Address: 218 106th St S, Tacoma, Pierce County, Washington 98444

You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/218-106Th-St-S-Tacoma-WA-98444

Rental Criteria Includes:

- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for a lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5429805)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 106th St S have any available units?
218 106th St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkland, WA.
What amenities does 218 106th St S have?
Some of 218 106th St S's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 106th St S currently offering any rent specials?
218 106th St S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 106th St S pet-friendly?
No, 218 106th St S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkland.
Does 218 106th St S offer parking?
Yes, 218 106th St S offers parking.
Does 218 106th St S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 106th St S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 106th St S have a pool?
No, 218 106th St S does not have a pool.
Does 218 106th St S have accessible units?
No, 218 106th St S does not have accessible units.
Does 218 106th St S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 218 106th St S has units with dishwashers.
Does 218 106th St S have units with air conditioning?
No, 218 106th St S does not have units with air conditioning.
