Amenities
Two Bedrooms, one bathroom single-family home near Pacific Lutheran University!
Unit features:
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher,
- Vinyl and laminate floors
- Carport parking
Nearby schools include Christensen Elementary School, Faith Lutheran School, and James Sales Elementary School.
The closest grocery stores are Qfc, Cash & Carry and S S Quickstop Grocery. Nearby coffee shops include Barista's, Q's Coffee House and Pacific Brew. Nearby restaurants include El Charrito Mexican Restaurant, Pho Than Brothers and Jack In the Box.
Rental Terms:
Resident responsible for all utilities, flat $50/mo for sewer.
Landscaping is also resident responsibility.
Pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.
The application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.
Property Address: 218 106th St S, Tacoma, Pierce County, Washington 98444
You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.
Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/218-106Th-St-S-Tacoma-WA-98444
Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for a lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122
www.mynd.co
(RLNE5429805)