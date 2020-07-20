Amenities

dishwasher carport coffee bar range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport coffee bar parking

Two Bedrooms, one bathroom single-family home near Pacific Lutheran University!



Unit features:



- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher,

- Vinyl and laminate floors

- Carport parking



Nearby schools include Christensen Elementary School, Faith Lutheran School, and James Sales Elementary School.



The closest grocery stores are Qfc, Cash & Carry and S S Quickstop Grocery. Nearby coffee shops include Barista's, Q's Coffee House and Pacific Brew. Nearby restaurants include El Charrito Mexican Restaurant, Pho Than Brothers and Jack In the Box.



Rental Terms:



Resident responsible for all utilities, flat $50/mo for sewer.

Landscaping is also resident responsibility.

Pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.

The application fee is $49 per adult.

Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.

Rental insurance required.



Property Address: 218 106th St S, Tacoma, Pierce County, Washington 98444



You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/218-106Th-St-S-Tacoma-WA-98444



Rental Criteria Includes:



- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation

- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent

- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership

- Security deposit based on credit approval

- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances

- Co-signers will be accepted for a lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent

- We do not accept portable screening reports

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #WA DOL 20922

(425) 256-2122



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5429805)