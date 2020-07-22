All apartments in Parkland
1913 147th Street Court East

1913 147th Street Court East · No Longer Available
Location

1913 147th Street Court East, Parkland, WA 98445
Parkland

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
dog park
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
Beautiful rambler with 3 bedrooms 2 baths and 1250 sq ft. This home comes with a park like atmosphere with the large fully fenced backyard, dog run, children's jungle gym, fireplace, front yard flower beds, walk in closets, vaulted ceilings, tile floors, gorgeous kitchen and bathrooms with upgrades, and a large deck. Call today for more information , it wont last long. (253)466-3588

$52.00 on top of rent monthly for Sewer

Terms are 1st months rent (either prorated or full depending on move in date) refundable deposit of $1,550.00 and $250.00 Non-Refundable processing fee to move in. Pets on a case by case basis with approval. Must meet pet requirement of Under 30lb weight, older than 1 year and must not be on our restricted dog breed list. Rottweiler, pit bull, doberman, husky, ext. Please contact our office for per-approval.This is a NO smoking Unit. Tenant Responsible for all utilities.

Tenant Insurance is Required.

For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at www.integrityrentals.com. $48 application fee per adult to apply.

Please note: Signing up on the wait-list is for showings only once the unit is vacant. It is NOT a wait list to apply. We encourage tenants to view or drive by the home before placing an application. If you would prefer to apply beforehand that is okay and to the discretion of the applicant to apply sight unseen. The move in availability date is an estimated date and is subject to change.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $48, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available 11/15/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1913 147th Street Court East have any available units?
1913 147th Street Court East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkland, WA.
What amenities does 1913 147th Street Court East have?
Some of 1913 147th Street Court East's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1913 147th Street Court East currently offering any rent specials?
1913 147th Street Court East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1913 147th Street Court East pet-friendly?
No, 1913 147th Street Court East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkland.
Does 1913 147th Street Court East offer parking?
No, 1913 147th Street Court East does not offer parking.
Does 1913 147th Street Court East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1913 147th Street Court East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1913 147th Street Court East have a pool?
No, 1913 147th Street Court East does not have a pool.
Does 1913 147th Street Court East have accessible units?
No, 1913 147th Street Court East does not have accessible units.
Does 1913 147th Street Court East have units with dishwashers?
No, 1913 147th Street Court East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1913 147th Street Court East have units with air conditioning?
No, 1913 147th Street Court East does not have units with air conditioning.
