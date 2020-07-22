1913 147th Street Court East

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated walk in closets gym dog park fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dog park gym

Beautiful rambler with 3 bedrooms 2 baths and 1250 sq ft. This home comes with a park like atmosphere with the large fully fenced backyard, dog run, children's jungle gym, fireplace, front yard flower beds, walk in closets, vaulted ceilings, tile floors, gorgeous kitchen and bathrooms with upgrades, and a large deck. Call today for more information , it wont last long. (253)466-3588



$52.00 on top of rent monthly for Sewer



Terms are 1st months rent (either prorated or full depending on move in date) refundable deposit of $1,550.00 and $250.00 Non-Refundable processing fee to move in. Pets on a case by case basis with approval. Must meet pet requirement of Under 30lb weight, older than 1 year and must not be on our restricted dog breed list. Rottweiler, pit bull, doberman, husky, ext. Please contact our office for per-approval.This is a NO smoking Unit. Tenant Responsible for all utilities.



Tenant Insurance is Required.



For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at www.integrityrentals.com. $48 application fee per adult to apply.



Please note: Signing up on the wait-list is for showings only once the unit is vacant. It is NOT a wait list to apply. We encourage tenants to view or drive by the home before placing an application. If you would prefer to apply beforehand that is okay and to the discretion of the applicant to apply sight unseen. The move in availability date is an estimated date and is subject to change.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $48, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available 11/15/19

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.