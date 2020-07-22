All apartments in Parkland
1734 113th Street South

Location

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Tacoma Home for Rent
This 2 bedroom 1 bath rambler offers just over 1000 sq ft of living space. Features include a large partially fenced yard, lots of parking and covered patio. The kitchen includes the refrigerator, electric stove. The bathroom has an updated vanity. Washer and Dryer included. Pets are negotiable. No Smoking Property.

1734 113th St. So.
Tacoma, WA 98444

Rent: $1,395.00/month.
Deposit: $1,295.00
Flat Fee for sewer charges $60.00/mo
Tenant screening fee: $50.00
12 month lease

Available Now
Call for appointment
McNally Management
(253)858-7368

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1734 113th Street South have any available units?
1734 113th Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkland, WA.
What amenities does 1734 113th Street South have?
Some of 1734 113th Street South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1734 113th Street South currently offering any rent specials?
1734 113th Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1734 113th Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 1734 113th Street South is pet friendly.
Does 1734 113th Street South offer parking?
Yes, 1734 113th Street South offers parking.
Does 1734 113th Street South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1734 113th Street South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1734 113th Street South have a pool?
No, 1734 113th Street South does not have a pool.
Does 1734 113th Street South have accessible units?
No, 1734 113th Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 1734 113th Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 1734 113th Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1734 113th Street South have units with air conditioning?
No, 1734 113th Street South does not have units with air conditioning.
