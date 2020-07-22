1734 113th Street South

Amenities
This 2 bedroom 1 bath rambler offers just over 1000 sq ft of living space. Features include a large partially fenced yard, lots of parking and covered patio. The kitchen includes the refrigerator, electric stove. The bathroom has an updated vanity. Washer and Dryer included. Pets are negotiable. No Smoking Property.
www.mcnallymanagement.com
1734 113th St. So.
Tacoma, WA 98444
Rent: $1,395.00/month.
Deposit: $1,295.00
Flat Fee for sewer charges $60.00/mo
Tenant screening fee: $50.00
12 month lease
Available Now
Call for appointment
McNally Management
(253)858-7368
(RLNE4270421)