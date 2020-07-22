1734 113th Street South

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated range

This 2 bedroom 1 bath rambler offers just over 1000 sq ft of living space. Features include a large partially fenced yard, lots of parking and covered patio. The kitchen includes the refrigerator, electric stove. The bathroom has an updated vanity. Washer and Dryer included. Pets are negotiable. No Smoking Property.



1734 113th St. So.

Tacoma, WA 98444



Rent: $1,395.00/month.

Deposit: $1,295.00

Flat Fee for sewer charges $60.00/mo

Tenant screening fee: $50.00

12 month lease



Available Now

Call for appointment

McNally Management

(253)858-7368



