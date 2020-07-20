11404 6th Ave E

Amenities

Affordable 2 bedroom 1.5 bath in Gated Community! - This 2 bed room 1 bath rambler features elegant wood entry, maple panel doors & upgraded lighting package and attached 1 car garage. Relax next to your gas log fireplace with white mantel & tile surround or enjoy your gourmet kitchen with custom oak framed cabinets & tile backsplash.



Minimum Rental Requirements

Credit Score above 600 (all adults)

Minimum Monthly income 4000



No Pets Please.



Todd@havenrent.com



#3042



(RLNE5031162)