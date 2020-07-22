All apartments in Parkland
Find more places like 1102 120th Street South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parkland, WA
/
1102 120th Street South
Last updated October 18 2019 at 12:21 AM

1102 120th Street South

1102 120th Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Parkland
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

1102 120th Street South, Parkland, WA 98444
Parkland

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at WWW.doublez.net.Nice newly updated 4 bedroom .1.5 bath Rambler in Tacoma/Parkland!! Nice working fireplace!! Home has a large basement!! Nice Carport for parking!! Large backyard W/Sprinkler system!!*Section of Basement is locked off for owner storage***POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**Utilities:Electric: Parkland Light&WaterWater: Parkland Light&WaterRefuse: Pierce County
RefuseSewer:$52 in addition to rent
Pets negotiable and are subject to:$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee$250 Non-Refundable Pet Pest Treatment Fee
$150 Utilities Deposit
$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee
Total Move In Costs $3652Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available 10/29/19Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1102 120th Street South have any available units?
1102 120th Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkland, WA.
What amenities does 1102 120th Street South have?
Some of 1102 120th Street South's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1102 120th Street South currently offering any rent specials?
1102 120th Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1102 120th Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 1102 120th Street South is pet friendly.
Does 1102 120th Street South offer parking?
Yes, 1102 120th Street South offers parking.
Does 1102 120th Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1102 120th Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1102 120th Street South have a pool?
No, 1102 120th Street South does not have a pool.
Does 1102 120th Street South have accessible units?
No, 1102 120th Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 1102 120th Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 1102 120th Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1102 120th Street South have units with air conditioning?
No, 1102 120th Street South does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Miramonte Apartments
11216 18th Ave S
Parkland, WA 98444
Alta Apartments
2220 97th St S
Parkland, WA 98444

Similar Pages

Parkland 1 Bedroom ApartmentsParkland 2 Bedroom Apartments
Parkland 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsParkland Apartments with Balconies
Parkland Apartments with ParkingKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAUniversity Place, WAFife, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WATumwater, WANewcastle, WA
Woodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WABainbridge Island, WAMaple Valley, WASnoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WAPoulsbo, WABonney Lake, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Pacific Lutheran UniversityShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College