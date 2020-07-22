1102 120th Street South

Amenities

For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at WWW.doublez.net.Nice newly updated 4 bedroom .1.5 bath Rambler in Tacoma/Parkland!! Nice working fireplace!! Home has a large basement!! Nice Carport for parking!! Large backyard W/Sprinkler system!!*Section of Basement is locked off for owner storage***POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**Utilities:Electric: Parkland Light&WaterWater: Parkland Light&WaterRefuse: Pierce County

RefuseSewer:$52 in addition to rent

Pets negotiable and are subject to:$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee$250 Non-Refundable Pet Pest Treatment Fee

$150 Utilities Deposit

$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee

Total Move In Costs $3652Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available 10/29/19Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

