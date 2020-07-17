7900 NE 162nd Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Single Level - 4 bedroom 2 bath with large fenced back yard - 2020 Update and Remodel - For additional information or to schedule a property tour email rentals@dovepropertymanagement.com or call 360-448-2851.



Interactive 3D Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=5LXmeXDYgUH



This single level home was originally built in 1995 and offer 4 bedrooms and 2 baths with approximately 1806 square feet of living space. This property was just completely updated with new flooring, new window, fresh paint, resurfaced driveway and parking, new storage shed, new doors, counters and much more.



Living room with wood burning fireplace, new carpet and large picture window.



Galley style kitchen with new granite counters, new cabinets, new stainless appliances, light fixture, window blinds. Everything is new. Dining room with sliding glass door to large fenced back yard.



Master suite with sliding glass door to fenced back yard, new windows, new flooring and fresh paint. Master bath with new vanity, new full size shower, new flooring and fresh paint.



Two additional bedrooms, full bath, single sink vanity.



Oversized bonus room could be used as a bedroom, with sink and closet storage.



Laundry room with new cabinets, new flooring, new counters and full size washer and dryer provided.



Ductless air conditioning, fenced back yard, privacy fence front yard, ample parking, storage shed.



Sorry, this property is not pet friendly.



Close and convenient access to I-205, SR 500, shopping, dining and entertainment.



Evergreen School District (to be verified by applicant via school boundary maps)

Elementary: Pioneer

Middle: Frontier

High: Heritage



Call Dove Property Management today for a personal tour 360-448-2851.



Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant over 18 years of age

Non- Refundable Cleaning Fee: $500.00

Refundable Security Deposit: equal to one month's rent if qualified



Call Dove Property Management today 360-448-2851 to schedule a private tour of your next home.



Please Note: Terms and Availability Subject to Change without Notice



Equal Opportunity Housing Provider



Disclaimer:Property amenities/features listed above are deemed reliable but are not guaranteed. Prospective applicants should verify all amenities/features to their satisfaction. Landlord is not liable for any typographical errors or mistakes in amenities/features listed.



(RLNE5857915)