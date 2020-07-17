All apartments in Orchards
Find more places like 7900 NE 162nd Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orchards, WA
/
7900 NE 162nd Avenue
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

7900 NE 162nd Avenue

7900 Northeast 162nd Avenue · (360) 448-2851 ext. 0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orchards
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7900 Northeast 162nd Avenue, Orchards, WA 98682

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7900 NE 162nd Avenue · Avail. now

$2,095

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1806 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Single Level - 4 bedroom 2 bath with large fenced back yard - 2020 Update and Remodel - For additional information or to schedule a property tour email rentals@dovepropertymanagement.com or call 360-448-2851.

Interactive 3D Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=5LXmeXDYgUH

This single level home was originally built in 1995 and offer 4 bedrooms and 2 baths with approximately 1806 square feet of living space. This property was just completely updated with new flooring, new window, fresh paint, resurfaced driveway and parking, new storage shed, new doors, counters and much more.

Living room with wood burning fireplace, new carpet and large picture window.

Galley style kitchen with new granite counters, new cabinets, new stainless appliances, light fixture, window blinds. Everything is new. Dining room with sliding glass door to large fenced back yard.

Master suite with sliding glass door to fenced back yard, new windows, new flooring and fresh paint. Master bath with new vanity, new full size shower, new flooring and fresh paint.

Two additional bedrooms, full bath, single sink vanity.

Oversized bonus room could be used as a bedroom, with sink and closet storage.

Laundry room with new cabinets, new flooring, new counters and full size washer and dryer provided.

Ductless air conditioning, fenced back yard, privacy fence front yard, ample parking, storage shed.

Sorry, this property is not pet friendly.

Close and convenient access to I-205, SR 500, shopping, dining and entertainment.

Evergreen School District (to be verified by applicant via school boundary maps)
Elementary: Pioneer
Middle: Frontier
High: Heritage

Call Dove Property Management today for a personal tour 360-448-2851.

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant over 18 years of age
Non- Refundable Cleaning Fee: $500.00
Refundable Security Deposit: equal to one month's rent if qualified

Call Dove Property Management today 360-448-2851 to schedule a private tour of your next home.

Please Note: Terms and Availability Subject to Change without Notice

Equal Opportunity Housing Provider

Disclaimer:Property amenities/features listed above are deemed reliable but are not guaranteed. Prospective applicants should verify all amenities/features to their satisfaction. Landlord is not liable for any typographical errors or mistakes in amenities/features listed.

(RLNE5857915)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7900 NE 162nd Avenue have any available units?
7900 NE 162nd Avenue has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7900 NE 162nd Avenue have?
Some of 7900 NE 162nd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7900 NE 162nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7900 NE 162nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7900 NE 162nd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7900 NE 162nd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orchards.
Does 7900 NE 162nd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7900 NE 162nd Avenue offers parking.
Does 7900 NE 162nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7900 NE 162nd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7900 NE 162nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 7900 NE 162nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7900 NE 162nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7900 NE 162nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7900 NE 162nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7900 NE 162nd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7900 NE 162nd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7900 NE 162nd Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 7900 NE 162nd Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cedar House
6811 NE 121st Ave
Orchards, WA 98682

Similar Pages

Orchards 1 BedroomsOrchards 2 Bedrooms
Orchards Apartments with GymsOrchards Apartments with Pools
Orchards Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORAloha, ORLake Oswego, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, OR
Happy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORForest Grove, ORCamas, WASherwood, ORMcMinnville, ORHazel Dell, WAFive Corners, WAOak Grove, ORSt. Helens, ORKelso, WAGladstone, OR
Oak Hills, ORMinnehaha, WASilverton, ORFairview, ORWest Haven-Sylvan, ORScappoose, ORKing City, ORRaleigh Hills, ORBarberton, WAWoodland, WARidgefield, WABrush Prairie, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity