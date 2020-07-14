Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning furnished hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse community garden courtyard dog park 24hr gym game room parking playground pool pool table racquetball court 24hr maintenance bbq/grill hot tub sauna cats allowed garage business center carport internet access online portal

If you're looking for entertainment outside of the community, you don't have to go far! Located in the heart of prestigious West Olympia, The Park at Cooper Point Apartments' unique setting alongside Yauger Park offers residents miles of jogging trails, playgrounds, community gardens, and a secluded nature reserve area. For indoor fun, residents can walk across the street to the Capital Mall! Catch a movie at Cinemark Century Olympia. Enjoy a day of shopping at Macy's, REI, JCPenney, Forever 21, Best Buy, and Old Navy. Grab a bite to eat at Chipotle, Red Robin, Fujiyama, Olive Garden, Subway, Applebee's, or one of the many restaurants in the area. With so much to offer in our apartments and such an amazing location, making The Park at Cooper Point Apartments your new home will be one of your best decisions!