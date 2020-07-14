All apartments in Olympia
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:29 AM

The Park at Cooper Point

3200 Capital Mall Dr SW · (423) 205-7246
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3200 Capital Mall Dr SW, Olympia, WA 98502

Price and availability

VERIFIED 14 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0R-204 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,376

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 666 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0F-202 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,667

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1097 sqft

Unit 0M-102 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,882

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1097 sqft

Unit 0E-102 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,882

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1097 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Park at Cooper Point.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
community garden
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
pool table
racquetball court
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
cats allowed
garage
business center
carport
internet access
online portal
If you're looking for entertainment outside of the community, you don't have to go far! Located in the heart of prestigious West Olympia, The Park at Cooper Point Apartments' unique setting alongside Yauger Park offers residents miles of jogging trails, playgrounds, community gardens, and a secluded nature reserve area. For indoor fun, residents can walk across the street to the Capital Mall! Catch a movie at Cinemark Century Olympia. Enjoy a day of shopping at Macy's, REI, JCPenney, Forever 21, Best Buy, and Old Navy. Grab a bite to eat at Chipotle, Red Robin, Fujiyama, Olive Garden, Subway, Applebee's, or one of the many restaurants in the area. With so much to offer in our apartments and such an amazing location, making The Park at Cooper Point Apartments your new home will be one of your best decisions!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 Per Applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $200
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 1 pet: $200, 2 pets: $350
fee: 1 pet: $200, 2 pets: $350
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Surface lot. Contact the Leasing Office for more information on our parking policies. Carports available for rent. Other: $45/month. Contact the Leasing Office for more information on our parking policies. Carports available for rent.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Park at Cooper Point have any available units?
The Park at Cooper Point has 4 units available starting at $1,376 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Olympia, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olympia Rent Report.
What amenities does The Park at Cooper Point have?
Some of The Park at Cooper Point's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Park at Cooper Point currently offering any rent specials?
The Park at Cooper Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Park at Cooper Point pet-friendly?
Yes, The Park at Cooper Point is pet friendly.
Does The Park at Cooper Point offer parking?
Yes, The Park at Cooper Point offers parking.
Does The Park at Cooper Point have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Park at Cooper Point offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Park at Cooper Point have a pool?
Yes, The Park at Cooper Point has a pool.
Does The Park at Cooper Point have accessible units?
No, The Park at Cooper Point does not have accessible units.
Does The Park at Cooper Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Park at Cooper Point has units with dishwashers.
