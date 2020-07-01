4830 152 St SW

Amenities

A Must See! 4 Bedroom Home in Edmonds! - This 4 bed, 2.75 bath home sits on a large landscaped lot in a quiet neighborhood centrally located with easy access to highways and shopping in any direction. The master bedroom features a 3/4 bath and a ceiling fan with a view of the large fenced back yard. Enjoy an upstairs living room and a bonus large family room downstairs each with it's own fireplace. Gas heat and water. A must see! No pets.

First months rent and deposit moves you in! Call 425-257-2046 to schedule your showing.



(RLNE3371236)