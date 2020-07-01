All apartments in North Lynnwood
Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:11 PM

4830 152 St SW

4830 152nd Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

4830 152nd Street Southwest, North Lynnwood, WA 98026

Amenities

ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
A Must See! 4 Bedroom Home in Edmonds! - This 4 bed, 2.75 bath home sits on a large landscaped lot in a quiet neighborhood centrally located with easy access to highways and shopping in any direction. The master bedroom features a 3/4 bath and a ceiling fan with a view of the large fenced back yard. Enjoy an upstairs living room and a bonus large family room downstairs each with it's own fireplace. Gas heat and water. A must see! No pets.
First months rent and deposit moves you in! Call 425-257-2046 to schedule your showing.

(RLNE3371236)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4830 152 St SW have any available units?
4830 152 St SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Lynnwood, WA.
Is 4830 152 St SW currently offering any rent specials?
4830 152 St SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4830 152 St SW pet-friendly?
No, 4830 152 St SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Lynnwood.
Does 4830 152 St SW offer parking?
No, 4830 152 St SW does not offer parking.
Does 4830 152 St SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4830 152 St SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4830 152 St SW have a pool?
No, 4830 152 St SW does not have a pool.
Does 4830 152 St SW have accessible units?
No, 4830 152 St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 4830 152 St SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4830 152 St SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4830 152 St SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 4830 152 St SW does not have units with air conditioning.

