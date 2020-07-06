16903 Alder Way

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated fireplace

This newly renovated home rents as either a 6 bedroom home or duplex. Call for details if you are interested in renting only one floor. Surrounded by trees this home offers a huge secluded yard, abundant parking for cars, boats, or RV's, as well as unmatched privacy. Located minutes away from the junction of I5 & 405 residents will be able to access Seattle or the Eastside with ease. Edmonds School District: Lynnwood Intermediate (K-6), Alderwood (Middle), Meadowdale (High). $3200 refundable security deposit. Pets welcome with a $500 security deposit. 550 minimum credit score required for consideration. Combined income of at least 3x the rent required for consideration. Prior service of notice, late payment of rent, complaints from neighbors may result in denial of application. Prior bankruptcy, bills in collections, excessive monthly debt service, or other verifiable evidence of poor management of credit may result in denial of application.