All apartments in North Lynnwood
Find more places like 16903 Alder Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Lynnwood, WA
/
16903 Alder Way
Last updated October 31 2019 at 9:15 PM

16903 Alder Way

16903 Alder Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Lynnwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

16903 Alder Way, North Lynnwood, WA 98037

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
This newly renovated home rents as either a 6 bedroom home or duplex. Call for details if you are interested in renting only one floor. Surrounded by trees this home offers a huge secluded yard, abundant parking for cars, boats, or RV's, as well as unmatched privacy. Located minutes away from the junction of I5 & 405 residents will be able to access Seattle or the Eastside with ease. Edmonds School District: Lynnwood Intermediate (K-6), Alderwood (Middle), Meadowdale (High). $3200 refundable security deposit. Pets welcome with a $500 security deposit. 550 minimum credit score required for consideration. Combined income of at least 3x the rent required for consideration. Prior service of notice, late payment of rent, complaints from neighbors may result in denial of application. Prior bankruptcy, bills in collections, excessive monthly debt service, or other verifiable evidence of poor management of credit may result in denial of application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16903 Alder Way have any available units?
16903 Alder Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Lynnwood, WA.
What amenities does 16903 Alder Way have?
Some of 16903 Alder Way's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16903 Alder Way currently offering any rent specials?
16903 Alder Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16903 Alder Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 16903 Alder Way is pet friendly.
Does 16903 Alder Way offer parking?
Yes, 16903 Alder Way offers parking.
Does 16903 Alder Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16903 Alder Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16903 Alder Way have a pool?
No, 16903 Alder Way does not have a pool.
Does 16903 Alder Way have accessible units?
No, 16903 Alder Way does not have accessible units.
Does 16903 Alder Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 16903 Alder Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16903 Alder Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 16903 Alder Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tamaron Ranch
14500 Admiralty Way
North Lynnwood, WA 98087
Serra Vista
15517 40th Ave W
North Lynnwood, WA 98087
Woodcreek
14611 Admiralty Way
North Lynnwood, WA 98087
Avalon Alderwood
2510 164th St SW
North Lynnwood, WA 98087
Campo Basso
15923 Highway 99
North Lynnwood, WA 98087
Allegro at Ash Creek
16605 Ash Way
North Lynnwood, WA 98037

Similar Pages

North Lynnwood 1 BedroomsNorth Lynnwood 2 Bedrooms
North Lynnwood Apartments with BalconyNorth Lynnwood Apartments with Parking
North Lynnwood Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WA
Sumner, WALake Forest Park, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WAPoulsbo, WAArlington, WABonney Lake, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College