Lynnwood/Alderwood. 15912 36th Ave W #B. 3 bed 2.5 baths, 1650sqft. Available 4/6



VIDEO TOUR! Private community with quiet peaceful surroundings! Light & open floor plan is perfect for entertaining. Elegant interiors feature stone accent gas fireplace and 6 panel white doors. Spacious kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances & tile floors overlooking the great room. Upstairs enjoy spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths, a computer nook & full laundry room. Master suite with private bath and walk-in closet. Low maintenance yard with patio. 2 car attached garage. Located in a great Lynnwood location near I5/I405, Alderwood Mall, lots of restaurants, grocery and stores yet tucked away on a private drive.



VIDEO & PHOTO GALLERY: christyricepm.com/listing/106052393



Terms: 1st month’s rent, security deposit, 12 month min lease. Non-smoking. 1 small pet, case by case. Renters insurance is required prior to move in. Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency. If you are a Licensed Agent, please consult the MLS for showing instructions and then contact the listing agent if you have further questions. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify. If this home is currently tenant occupied please allow 24 hours for an appointment to view. Due to the safety of our Brokers and the ability to fully see the property, we do not show after dark. Thank you for your understanding.



We now book our tour appointments online! Please see our available tour times and book your appointment online today or anytime 24/7: windermere-pm.com/Rentals

If no scheduling is available, there is currently a pending lease.