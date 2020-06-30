All apartments in North Lynnwood
Find more places like 15912 36th Ave W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Lynnwood, WA
/
15912 36th Ave W
Last updated February 20 2020 at 8:46 AM

15912 36th Ave W

15912 36th Ave West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Lynnwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

15912 36th Ave West, North Lynnwood, WA 98087

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Lynnwood/Alderwood. 15912 36th Ave W #B. 3 bed 2.5 baths, 1650sqft. Available 4/6

VIDEO TOUR! Private community with quiet peaceful surroundings! Light & open floor plan is perfect for entertaining. Elegant interiors feature stone accent gas fireplace and 6 panel white doors. Spacious kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances & tile floors overlooking the great room. Upstairs enjoy spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths, a computer nook & full laundry room. Master suite with private bath and walk-in closet. Low maintenance yard with patio. 2 car attached garage. Located in a great Lynnwood location near I5/I405, Alderwood Mall, lots of restaurants, grocery and stores yet tucked away on a private drive.

VIDEO & PHOTO GALLERY: christyricepm.com/listing/106052393

Terms: 1st month’s rent, security deposit, 12 month min lease. Non-smoking. 1 small pet, case by case. Renters insurance is required prior to move in. Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency. If you are a Licensed Agent, please consult the MLS for showing instructions and then contact the listing agent if you have further questions. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify. If this home is currently tenant occupied please allow 24 hours for an appointment to view. Due to the safety of our Brokers and the ability to fully see the property, we do not show after dark. Thank you for your understanding.

We now book our tour appointments online! Please see our available tour times and book your appointment online today or anytime 24/7: windermere-pm.com/Rentals
If no scheduling is available, there is currently a pending lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15912 36th Ave W have any available units?
15912 36th Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Lynnwood, WA.
What amenities does 15912 36th Ave W have?
Some of 15912 36th Ave W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15912 36th Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
15912 36th Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15912 36th Ave W pet-friendly?
No, 15912 36th Ave W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Lynnwood.
Does 15912 36th Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 15912 36th Ave W offers parking.
Does 15912 36th Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15912 36th Ave W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15912 36th Ave W have a pool?
No, 15912 36th Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 15912 36th Ave W have accessible units?
No, 15912 36th Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 15912 36th Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 15912 36th Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15912 36th Ave W have units with air conditioning?
No, 15912 36th Ave W does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Alderwood
2510 164th St SW
North Lynnwood, WA 98087
Serra Vista
15517 40th Ave W
North Lynnwood, WA 98087
Tamaron Ranch
14500 Admiralty Way
North Lynnwood, WA 98087
Allegro at Ash Creek
16605 Ash Way
North Lynnwood, WA 98037
Campo Basso
15923 Highway 99
North Lynnwood, WA 98087
Woodcreek
14611 Admiralty Way
North Lynnwood, WA 98087

Similar Pages

North Lynnwood 1 BedroomsNorth Lynnwood 2 Bedrooms
North Lynnwood Apartments with BalconyNorth Lynnwood Apartments with Parking
North Lynnwood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WA
Sumner, WALake Forest Park, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WAPoulsbo, WAArlington, WABonney Lake, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College