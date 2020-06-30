15113 40th Ave W #C1

Amenities

BRAND NEW 4-Bedroom Home in Lynnwood/Edmonds/Mukilteo area - FaceTime Tours and/or Virtual are Available! - To view the virtual tour of this property , please click on the following link:

https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/632715

Brand NEW 2020 Built spacious 1800+ sq.ft. end-unit townhome with open concept Kitchen/Living/Dining Room. This home offers 4 bedroom (two master bedrooms) & 3.25 baths includes a Lower level bedroom with sliders to patio and private 3/4 bathroom. Kitchen with Quartz counter tops, pantry, large island with eating bar, stainless steel appliances includes refrigerator, dishwasher, range/oven & built-in microwave. Luxury laminate hardwood flooring, high ceilings. Spacious 3 bdrms upstairs includes master bedroom with private full bath and walk-in closet. Attached 2-car side by side garage plus driveway parking for 2 cars. Easy access to I-405, I-5, Hwy 99 and Park & Rides. Conveniently located to amenities including dining, Boeing and Alderwood Mall Shops. This home is MOVE-IN Ready. Please call Tina at 425-343-7373 or submit a showing request on our website below. Maple Leaf Property Management



In light of the current public health situation, FaceTime tours and/or Virtual Tours will be available.



~ Showings are by appointment only. We can do a Virtual Tour in Real Time. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out.



~ All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

~ $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

~ No application(s) are accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person or Virtual Tour with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

~NO PETS

~Yard is maintained by HOA

~Security deposit $3500 required. The security deposit can be pro-rated if necessary (over three months)

~Lease term is 12 months

~Tenant responsible for all utilities including water, sewer & garbage

~Any duplicate advertising for this home that shows a considerably lower price is not represented by Maple Leaf Property Management or the true owner of the property.

~View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals

No Pets Allowed



