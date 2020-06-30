All apartments in North Lynnwood
Last updated April 12 2020 at 10:51 AM

15113 40th Ave W #C1

15113 40th Ave W · No Longer Available
Location

15113 40th Ave W, North Lynnwood, WA 98087

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BRAND NEW 4-Bedroom Home in Lynnwood/Edmonds/Mukilteo area - FaceTime Tours and/or Virtual are Available! - To view the virtual tour of this property , please click on the following link:
https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/632715

Brand NEW 2020 Built spacious 1800+ sq.ft. end-unit townhome with open concept Kitchen/Living/Dining Room. This home offers 4 bedroom (two master bedrooms) & 3.25 baths includes a Lower level bedroom with sliders to patio and private 3/4 bathroom. Kitchen with Quartz counter tops, pantry, large island with eating bar, stainless steel appliances includes refrigerator, dishwasher, range/oven & built-in microwave. Luxury laminate hardwood flooring, high ceilings. Spacious 3 bdrms upstairs includes master bedroom with private full bath and walk-in closet. Attached 2-car side by side garage plus driveway parking for 2 cars. Easy access to I-405, I-5, Hwy 99 and Park & Rides. Conveniently located to amenities including dining, Boeing and Alderwood Mall Shops. This home is MOVE-IN Ready. Please call Tina at 425-343-7373 or submit a showing request on our website below. Maple Leaf Property Management

In light of the current public health situation, FaceTime tours and/or Virtual Tours will be available.

~ Showings are by appointment only. We can do a Virtual Tour in Real Time. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out.

~ All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~ $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
~ No application(s) are accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person or Virtual Tour with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
~NO PETS
~Yard is maintained by HOA
~Security deposit $3500 required. The security deposit can be pro-rated if necessary (over three months)
~Lease term is 12 months
~Tenant responsible for all utilities including water, sewer & garbage
~Any duplicate advertising for this home that shows a considerably lower price is not represented by Maple Leaf Property Management or the true owner of the property.
~View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals
To view the virtual tour of this property , please click on the following link:
https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/632715

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5622635)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15113 40th Ave W #C1 have any available units?
15113 40th Ave W #C1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Lynnwood, WA.
What amenities does 15113 40th Ave W #C1 have?
Some of 15113 40th Ave W #C1's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15113 40th Ave W #C1 currently offering any rent specials?
15113 40th Ave W #C1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15113 40th Ave W #C1 pet-friendly?
No, 15113 40th Ave W #C1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Lynnwood.
Does 15113 40th Ave W #C1 offer parking?
Yes, 15113 40th Ave W #C1 offers parking.
Does 15113 40th Ave W #C1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15113 40th Ave W #C1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15113 40th Ave W #C1 have a pool?
No, 15113 40th Ave W #C1 does not have a pool.
Does 15113 40th Ave W #C1 have accessible units?
No, 15113 40th Ave W #C1 does not have accessible units.
Does 15113 40th Ave W #C1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15113 40th Ave W #C1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 15113 40th Ave W #C1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 15113 40th Ave W #C1 does not have units with air conditioning.

