20005 3rd Avenue Southwest

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets clubhouse hot tub

Unit Amenities extra storage walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking garage hot tub

3 bed /2.25 ba Normandy Park estate with fully fenced yard including urban chicken coop is just 1 block from highly rated Marvista school and park. This home welcomes with vaulted ceilings, an expansive open floor plan, updated chef's kitchen, and an abundance of natural light. The master suite overlooking the landscapes backyard with remodeled spa like shower and large walk-in closet are a welcome escape from long stressful days. Downstairs extra storage, a huge recreation room leading to the oversized 2 car garage.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.