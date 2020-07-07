20005 3rd Avenue Southwest

Amenities
3 bed /2.25 ba Normandy Park estate with fully fenced yard including urban chicken coop is just 1 block from highly rated Marvista school and park. This home welcomes with vaulted ceilings, an expansive open floor plan, updated chef's kitchen, and an abundance of natural light. The master suite overlooking the landscapes backyard with remodeled spa like shower and large walk-in closet are a welcome escape from long stressful days. Downstairs extra storage, a huge recreation room leading to the oversized 2 car garage.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.