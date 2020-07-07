All apartments in Normandy Park
Last updated May 18 2020 at 10:13 PM

20005 3rd Avenue Southwest

20005 3rd Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

20005 3rd Avenue Southwest, Normandy Park, WA 98166

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
extra storage
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
hot tub
3 bed /2.25 ba Normandy Park estate with fully fenced yard including urban chicken coop is just 1 block from highly rated Marvista school and park. This home welcomes with vaulted ceilings, an expansive open floor plan, updated chef's kitchen, and an abundance of natural light. The master suite overlooking the landscapes backyard with remodeled spa like shower and large walk-in closet are a welcome escape from long stressful days. Downstairs extra storage, a huge recreation room leading to the oversized 2 car garage.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20005 3rd Avenue Southwest have any available units?
20005 3rd Avenue Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Normandy Park, WA.
What amenities does 20005 3rd Avenue Southwest have?
Some of 20005 3rd Avenue Southwest's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20005 3rd Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
20005 3rd Avenue Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20005 3rd Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 20005 3rd Avenue Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 20005 3rd Avenue Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 20005 3rd Avenue Southwest offers parking.
Does 20005 3rd Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20005 3rd Avenue Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20005 3rd Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 20005 3rd Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 20005 3rd Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 20005 3rd Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 20005 3rd Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 20005 3rd Avenue Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20005 3rd Avenue Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 20005 3rd Avenue Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.

