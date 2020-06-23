All apartments in Normandy Park
Normandy Park, WA
18006 3rd Ave SW
18006 3rd Ave SW

18006 3rd Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

18006 3rd Avenue Southwest, Normandy Park, WA 98166

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
You're going to LOVE Living Here! - This classic 1957, 3 bed/1.75 bath home is a dream with unique features - two wood burning fireplaces, a wood burning stove to keep you warm when the power is out. A sizable detached garage, and a massive basement! This home beams with natural light and the views of Puget Sound are mesmerizing. The incredibly sized living room has vaulted ceilings and is surrounded by large windows. Uniquely situated, just off SW Normandy Rd, A very short distance away from QFC and The Cove! Highly rated Marvista Elementary School located nearby. SeatTac Light Rail Station and airport approximately 4 miles away!

Visit www.mapleleafmgt.com for complete application criteria.
~ $45.00 Application Fee per applicant.
~ Utilities NOT included in rent.
~ Pets OK with pet screening & pet rent.
~ No application accepted until the potential tenants have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.
~ 6 or 18-month lease (renewable).
~ All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~ Security Deposit and one full-month's rent required.
~ Please go to www.mapleleafmgt.com to schedule a viewing view our guest card system: showings by appointment only.
~ View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at: www.mapleleafmgt.com under "Tenant Application Criteria"

(RLNE4553006)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18006 3rd Ave SW have any available units?
18006 3rd Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Normandy Park, WA.
What amenities does 18006 3rd Ave SW have?
Some of 18006 3rd Ave SW's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18006 3rd Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
18006 3rd Ave SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18006 3rd Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 18006 3rd Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 18006 3rd Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 18006 3rd Ave SW does offer parking.
Does 18006 3rd Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18006 3rd Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18006 3rd Ave SW have a pool?
No, 18006 3rd Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 18006 3rd Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 18006 3rd Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 18006 3rd Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 18006 3rd Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18006 3rd Ave SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 18006 3rd Ave SW does not have units with air conditioning.
