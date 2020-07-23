All apartments in Newcastle
Last updated July 3 2020 at 9:30 PM

7549 129th Pl SE

7549 129th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

7549 129th Place Southeast, Newcastle, WA 98056

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fire pit
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, ONE SHOWING IS POSSIBLE ONLY AFTER SUBMISSION AND PRELIMINARY APPROVAL OF AN APPLICATION. TO APPLY, PLEASE VISIT: CHRISTYRICEPM.COM

Newcastle! 7549 129th Pl SE #C106 Newcastle, 98056. 3 bed, 2.75 bath, 1391sqft. Available 7/15!

VIDEO TOUR! Like new Lake Boren Townhome, a waterfront community! Featuring hardwoods throughout main living area. Kitchen with stainless appliances and granite countertops. En-suite master bath with double sinks. Spacious, entertainment size deck. Attached 1 car garage +1 uncovered spot. Minutes to Newcastle's array of parks, trails & shops. Private community waterfront, dock, barbecues, picnic area, fire pit, & kayaks! This is a dream location!

VIDEO & PHOTO GALLERY: christyricepm.com/listing/110963728

Terms: 1st month’s rent, security deposit, 12 month min lease, 2 years OK. Non-smoking. No dogs, cats case by case. Renters insurance is required prior to move in. Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency. If you are a Licensed Agent, please consult the MLS for showing instructions and then contact the listing agent if you have further questions. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify. If this home is currently tenant occupied please allow 24 hours for an appointment to view. Due to the safety of our Brokers and the ability to fully see the property, we do not show after dark. Thank you for your understanding.

We now book our tour appointments online! Please see our available tour times and book your appointment online today or anytime 24/7: windermere-pm.com/Rentals
To apply, please visit: Christyricepm.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7549 129th Pl SE have any available units?
7549 129th Pl SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newcastle, WA.
What amenities does 7549 129th Pl SE have?
Some of 7549 129th Pl SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7549 129th Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
7549 129th Pl SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7549 129th Pl SE pet-friendly?
No, 7549 129th Pl SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newcastle.
Does 7549 129th Pl SE offer parking?
Yes, 7549 129th Pl SE offers parking.
Does 7549 129th Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7549 129th Pl SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7549 129th Pl SE have a pool?
No, 7549 129th Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 7549 129th Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 7549 129th Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 7549 129th Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7549 129th Pl SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7549 129th Pl SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7549 129th Pl SE does not have units with air conditioning.
