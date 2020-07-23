Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, ONE SHOWING IS POSSIBLE ONLY AFTER SUBMISSION AND PRELIMINARY APPROVAL OF AN APPLICATION. TO APPLY, PLEASE VISIT: CHRISTYRICEPM.COM



Newcastle! 7549 129th Pl SE #C106 Newcastle, 98056. 3 bed, 2.75 bath, 1391sqft. Available 7/15!



VIDEO TOUR! Like new Lake Boren Townhome, a waterfront community! Featuring hardwoods throughout main living area. Kitchen with stainless appliances and granite countertops. En-suite master bath with double sinks. Spacious, entertainment size deck. Attached 1 car garage +1 uncovered spot. Minutes to Newcastle's array of parks, trails & shops. Private community waterfront, dock, barbecues, picnic area, fire pit, & kayaks! This is a dream location!



VIDEO & PHOTO GALLERY: christyricepm.com/listing/110963728



Terms: 1st month’s rent, security deposit, 12 month min lease, 2 years OK. Non-smoking. No dogs, cats case by case. Renters insurance is required prior to move in. Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency. If you are a Licensed Agent, please consult the MLS for showing instructions and then contact the listing agent if you have further questions. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify. If this home is currently tenant occupied please allow 24 hours for an appointment to view. Due to the safety of our Brokers and the ability to fully see the property, we do not show after dark. Thank you for your understanding.



To apply, please visit: Christyricepm.com