Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:45 PM

1926 Hardway Ln

1926 Hardway Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1926 Hardway Ln, Navy Yard City, WA 98312

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 02/15/20 BRAND NEW HOME 2020 - Property Id: 216717

This is a Brand New Home that has never been lived in and will go fast. This home has beautiful cabinetry with granite countertops , laminate flooring, front stainless steel appliances, with custom builder design electric fireplaces. This 3 spacious bedroom also has a separate bonus room and a separate office room. The master bedroom offers a 5 piece bath and huge walk in closet. The view is relaxing and gorgeous with partial view of Mt. Rainer! This location is prime location close to shopping, restaurants, navy yard and ferries. Please text/call me at (949)531-8017 because these hot new homes won't last long.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/216717
Property Id 216717

(RLNE5519686)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1926 Hardway Ln have any available units?
1926 Hardway Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Navy Yard City, WA.
What amenities does 1926 Hardway Ln have?
Some of 1926 Hardway Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1926 Hardway Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1926 Hardway Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1926 Hardway Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1926 Hardway Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1926 Hardway Ln offer parking?
No, 1926 Hardway Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1926 Hardway Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1926 Hardway Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1926 Hardway Ln have a pool?
No, 1926 Hardway Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1926 Hardway Ln have accessible units?
No, 1926 Hardway Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1926 Hardway Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1926 Hardway Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1926 Hardway Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1926 Hardway Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

