91 Apartments for rent in Mukilteo, WA with hardwood floors
1 of 19
1 of 33
1 of 12
1 of 40
1 of 12
1 of 13
1 of 16
1 of 16
1 of 14
1 of 1
1 of 8
1 of 8
1 of 60
1 of 21
1 of 10
1 of 29
1 of 13
1 of 41
1 of 15
1 of 10
1 of 18
1 of 18
1 of 21
1 of 19
Mulkiteo [say it with us, MUCK – eel – TEE – oh] is rumored to mean “good camping ground,” in Snohomish dialect, a reference to the inlet separating Washington State’s Olympic Peninsula from the mainland.
Mukilteo is the undiscovered gem of the Emerald City, exuding a neighborly, beach-town feel yet finds itself a cheeky 30-minute jaunt from Seattle’s watering holes, shopping centers, and restaurants. If waking up to tranquil views of snow-capped mountains and being only a stone's throw from bustling, hip Seattle sounds dreamy, Mukilteo might be a good place to look at renting your next apartment. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Mukilteo renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.