2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:49 PM
90 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Mukilteo, WA
Harbour Pointe
16 Units Available
Carvel Harbour Pointe
4500 Harbour Pointe Blvd, Mukilteo, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
799 sqft
Great location close to Alderwood Mall, Harbour Pointe Golf Club and schools. Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, 24-hour gym,and 24-hour concierge. Residents enjoy units with walk-in closets, dishwasher and patio/balcony.
Harbour Pointe
18 Units Available
Bella Terra
12101 Greenhaven, Mukilteo, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1218 sqft
1-3 bedroom pet-friendly apartments in Harbour Point. Easy access to Harbour Pointe Golf Club, Mukilteo Speedway and Harbour Pointe Blvd. Furnished units with hardwoods, walk-in closets, patios/balconies. Enjoy pool, sauna, gym and clubhouse.
6 Units Available
Courtyard
5010 84th Street Southwest, Mukilteo, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1074 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Courtyard in Mukilteo. View photos, descriptions and more!
Harbour Pointe
9 Units Available
On the Green
12303 Harbour Pointe Blvd, Mukilteo, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
920 sqft
We offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Mukilteo, Washington, next to Harbour Pointe Golf Club. Our exceptional homes feature a variety of outstanding apartment features and finish options.
Results within 1 mile of Mukilteo
Shelby
7 Units Available
Glennbrook Apartment Homes
3717 148th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
866 sqft
Conveniently located near everything you want, come explore Glennbrook Apartment Homes of Lynnwood. This Seattle area property is in the prime North Puget Sound region of WA.
4 Units Available
Trillium
4902 148th St, Edmonds, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
922 sqft
Trendy, brand new apartments surrounded by nature and teeming with high-end amenities. Units feature large windows, faux wood flooring, and views of surrounding wetlands and woods. Community has outdoor lounges with televisions and gourmet kitchens.
Results within 5 miles of Mukilteo
18 Units Available
The Reserve at Town Center
14420 North Creek Dr, Mill Creek, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,862
1118 sqft
Brand-new homes close to town center and a hiking trail. Units have full-size washers and big windows that allow ample sunlight. Residents have access to heated pools.
3 Units Available
Heritage Ridge
16619 Larch Way, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,881
1022 sqft
Close to Martha Lake, Martha Lake Park, bus stops, shopping at Mill Creek Town Center, Alderwood Mall, Bright Star Kids Academy, I-5 Express, Everett Boeing, North Creek Trail. Located in Edmonds School District. Amenities include heated outdoor pool, year-round hot tub, garage parking, walk-in laundry.
Cascade View
11 Units Available
Huntington Park
9009 W Mall Dr, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
1013 sqft
Great location with easy access to Everett Mall Way and Evergreen Way. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community includes gym, hot tub, racquetball, pool and playground.
24 Units Available
Avana One Six Four
3333 164th Street SW, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,757
1178 sqft
Close to Highway 525, Pacific Highway, Spruce Park, Spruce Elementary, Swamp Creek, Oak Heights Elementary, Stickney Lake. Amenities include heated outdoor swimming pool, pet-friendly, eco-friendly, proximity to public transportation, landscaped barbecue and picnic area, flexible lease terms.
25 Units Available
Avalon Alderwood
2510 164th St SW, North Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1064 sqft
Attractive Lynnwood location, close to I-5 and I-405. Tenants have access to a gym, swimming pool and barbecue area. Units feature spacious walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances.
Westmont
10 Units Available
Copperstone
420 85th Pl SW, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
925 sqft
Just minutes from I-5 and close to the mountains. Community amenities include on-site laundry, 24-hour maintenance, and parking. Residents live in units that have fireplace, refrigerator, and patio or balcony.
Mill Creek
80 Units Available
The Mill Apartment Homes
1324 Mill Creek Blvd, Mill Creek, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,697
877 sqft
Situated on the edge of Mill Creek Nature Preserve and close to Library Park. Sophisticated apartments with in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers a gym and a business center.
10 Units Available
Woodstone Apartments
16520 North Rd, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
950 sqft
Close to Martha Lake, Martha Lake Park, Lynnwood High School, Martha Lake Elementary, Walmart, Crane Aerospace & Electronics, Bright Star Kids Academy. Pet-friendly apartments with a playground, swimming pool, spa/hot tub, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, furnished apartments available.
38 Units Available
Alister Parx Apartments
605 Center Rd, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
883 sqft
Minutes from Voyager Middle School and Mariner High School. Upscale living with vaulted ceilings, lots of storage space, and oversized patios. On-site pool, playground, and hot tub. Garages available. Pet-friendly. In-apartment fireplaces.
Holly
20 Units Available
Olin Fields
10115 Holly Dr, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
965 sqft
Quiet complex with natural landscaping, resident lounge, indoor basketball court and game room with ping-pong table. Apartments equipped with air conditioning and washer/dryer. Walk to Loganberry Lane Park.
13 Units Available
The Encore Apartments
5825 200th Street Southwest, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
955 sqft
Find your way home to The Encore. Located just off of Highway 99 in Lynnwood, offering both convenience and access. Our community is within close distance to numerous restaurants and shopping destinations within Lynwood Square and Alderwood Mall.
33 Units Available
HighGrove
12433 Admiralty Way, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1222 sqft
Large kitchens, two-tone color schemes, wood-style floors, walk-in closets and private balconies. Large outdoor pool, 24-hour fitness center, fire pit, terrace and clubhouse on-site. Close to Kasch Park, Everett Mall and Mariner High School.
13 Units Available
Collins Junction
4727 200th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1021 sqft
Modern units with vinyl plank flooring, sprayed countertops, and fireplaces. Short distance to Grocery Outlet, Lynnwood Square, Applebee's, and King Tut restaurant. Resident lounge with high-speed Wi-Fi, fitness center, and pool.
17 Units Available
Portsmith Apartment Homes
12121 Admiralty Way, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1181 sqft
Close to I-5, I-405, and Alderwood Mall. Updated apartments with fireplaces. On-site amenities include pool, gym, business center, and hot tub. Pet-friendly community for dogs and cats. Garages available.
Everett Mall South
32 Units Available
Fultons Crossing
120 SE Everett Mall Way, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
968 sqft
Luxury furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, fireplace, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly grounds offer clubhouse, pool, spa, gym, business center, playground. Located near Walter East Hall Memorial Golf Course, Boeing Fwy and Hwy 5. Minutes from Norma Beach.
7 Units Available
Nickel Creek
3702 204th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
888 sqft
Nearby schools: Hazelwood Elementary, Alderwood Middle School, Redemption Lutheran School, Alderwood Early Childhood Center, Mountlake Terrace High. Close to I-5, Scriber Creek, Brierwood Park. Amenities include kids park, swimming pool, TV lounge, 24-hour fitness center, garages, onsite maintenance.
Everett Mall South
7 Units Available
Mirabella Apartments
805 112th St SE, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1025 sqft
Situated conveniently for commuters, just minutes from I-5. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Community features gym, basketball court and pool.
22 Units Available
Tivalli
15631 Ash Way, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
990 sqft
Ideally situated just off of I-5 for easy access to downtown Seattle. Pet-friendly apartments with designer kitchens, hardwood floors, stainless-finish appliances and large closets. On-site yoga studio, fitness center, volleyball courts and swimming pool.
