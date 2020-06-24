All apartments in Mukilteo
Last updated October 25 2019 at 12:08 PM

8830 44th Avenue W

8830 44th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

8830 44th Avenue West, Mukilteo, WA 98275

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Mukilteo House For Rent $2095 (Close to Boeing) - This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bath , 1 car garage rambler is located 2 minutes from Boeing in Whisper Wood. Sits on 11,761 sq ft lot with 922 sq ft living area. Freshly painted with new laminate flooring, cabinets, stainless appliances.
Security deposit $2095, $40 credit and background check and first month's rent moves you in.
NO SMOKING
Call, text or email Jade for viewing and application
425-622-0864
jade@lamoureuxrealestate.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4709896)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8830 44th Avenue W have any available units?
8830 44th Avenue W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mukilteo, WA.
Is 8830 44th Avenue W currently offering any rent specials?
8830 44th Avenue W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8830 44th Avenue W pet-friendly?
No, 8830 44th Avenue W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mukilteo.
Does 8830 44th Avenue W offer parking?
Yes, 8830 44th Avenue W offers parking.
Does 8830 44th Avenue W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8830 44th Avenue W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8830 44th Avenue W have a pool?
No, 8830 44th Avenue W does not have a pool.
Does 8830 44th Avenue W have accessible units?
No, 8830 44th Avenue W does not have accessible units.
Does 8830 44th Avenue W have units with dishwashers?
No, 8830 44th Avenue W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8830 44th Avenue W have units with air conditioning?
No, 8830 44th Avenue W does not have units with air conditioning.
