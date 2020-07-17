14019 NE 20th Ave #E38

Amenities

Large 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Condo in sought after Salmon Creek - Now Leasing a large 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the gated community of Vintage Oaks Condominiums. This home is located in the sought after area of Salmon Creek and is conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants, medical facilities, and freeway access. Both bedrooms have ample space and large walk-in closets. Home will be freshly painted throughout prior to move-in. Galley style kitchen looks out in the open living areas and has plenty of cabinet space, along with a large pantry in the laundry room just off of the kitchen. Washer and Dryer included in the rental. This home features hardwood floors throughout the common areas and like new carpet in the bedrooms. Must see, as this home will NOT last long!!



Call today to schedule a tour and assure you don't miss out on making this house a HOME!



Sorry, no pets and no smoking!



Rent: $1545.00 (includes, W/S/G!!)

Security Deposit: $1100.00 (fully refundable)

Move-in Fee: $300.00 (non-refundable)

Application Fee: $44.00/person, all adults 18 and older are required to apply



**Please note that we do not advertise on Craigslist. Please always contact us to verify current status of home prior to applying or making any payments**



No Pets Allowed



