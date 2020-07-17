All apartments in Mount Vista
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

14019 NE 20th Ave #E38

14019 Northeast 20th Avenue · (360) 695-1538
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

14019 Northeast 20th Avenue, Mount Vista, WA 98686
Pleasant Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14019 NE 20th Ave #E38 · Avail. now

$1,545

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
Large 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Condo in sought after Salmon Creek - Now Leasing a large 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the gated community of Vintage Oaks Condominiums. This home is located in the sought after area of Salmon Creek and is conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants, medical facilities, and freeway access. Both bedrooms have ample space and large walk-in closets. Home will be freshly painted throughout prior to move-in. Galley style kitchen looks out in the open living areas and has plenty of cabinet space, along with a large pantry in the laundry room just off of the kitchen. Washer and Dryer included in the rental. This home features hardwood floors throughout the common areas and like new carpet in the bedrooms. Must see, as this home will NOT last long!!

Call today to schedule a tour and assure you don't miss out on making this house a HOME!

Sorry, no pets and no smoking!

Rent: $1545.00 (includes, W/S/G!!)
Security Deposit: $1100.00 (fully refundable)
Move-in Fee: $300.00 (non-refundable)
Application Fee: $44.00/person, all adults 18 and older are required to apply

**Please note that we do not advertise on Craigslist. Please always contact us to verify current status of home prior to applying or making any payments**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5862279)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14019 NE 20th Ave #E38 have any available units?
14019 NE 20th Ave #E38 has a unit available for $1,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14019 NE 20th Ave #E38 have?
Some of 14019 NE 20th Ave #E38's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14019 NE 20th Ave #E38 currently offering any rent specials?
14019 NE 20th Ave #E38 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14019 NE 20th Ave #E38 pet-friendly?
No, 14019 NE 20th Ave #E38 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Vista.
Does 14019 NE 20th Ave #E38 offer parking?
Yes, 14019 NE 20th Ave #E38 offers parking.
Does 14019 NE 20th Ave #E38 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14019 NE 20th Ave #E38 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14019 NE 20th Ave #E38 have a pool?
Yes, 14019 NE 20th Ave #E38 has a pool.
Does 14019 NE 20th Ave #E38 have accessible units?
No, 14019 NE 20th Ave #E38 does not have accessible units.
Does 14019 NE 20th Ave #E38 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14019 NE 20th Ave #E38 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14019 NE 20th Ave #E38 have units with air conditioning?
No, 14019 NE 20th Ave #E38 does not have units with air conditioning.
