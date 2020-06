Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

223 Sybel St Available 07/06/20 Large 3 Bed 2 Bath - Available July 06, 2020



223 Sybel St.

Moses Lake, Wa 98837



Recently updated 3 bed 2 bath two-story home with a 1 car garage. 2 living room spaces, one on each floor. Large utility room on lower floor with W/D hookups. Has multiple covered parking spaces. Beautiful fully fenced back yard with underground sprinklers and large back patio.

Small pet negotiable with additional fees.

1 year lease.

No smoking on premises.



$1350/mo.

$1000 deposit



For more information or to schedule a showing:



Portfolio Real Estate

119 E. Broadway

Moses Lake WA

(509) 764-6600



