Apartment List
/
WA
/
moses lake
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:34 AM

37 Apartments for rent in Moses Lake, WA with garage

Moses Lake apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
13 Units Available
The Vintage
1133 N Grape Dr, Moses Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
946 sqft
Excellent location close to Basin Homes Dog Park and Paul Lauzier Athletic Complex. Stainless steel appliances, laundry and hardwood floors included in each luxurious unit. Community features gym, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Solara
1401 E Nelson Rd, Moses Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
967 sqft
Furnished units with vaulted ceilings, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Less than 3 miles from downtown area. Pet-friendly community that has a gym, BBQ area and swimming pool.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1705 W Mockingbird St
1705 Mockingbird Street, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1260 sqft
1705 W Mockingbird St Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom 2 bath w/ 2 car garage - Available August 2020 1705 W Mockingbird St Moses Lake WA 98837 Beautiful single family home 1200+sf home 3 bedroom 2 bath with 2 car garage.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
718 SUNBURST CT
718 Northwest Sunburst Court, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1128 sqft
718 SUNBURST CT - 718S Available 07/06/20 Townhouse for Rent - For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3015 Rd H NE
3015 Road H NE, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Country Living Close to Town! - Country living close to town w/WSG paid! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom w/ Large detached garage/shop. New hardwood & carpet. Appliances. EFA/CAC, UGS. No Pets! No Pets Allowed (RLNE4305941)

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1348 Deborah Street
1348 Deborah Street, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1242 sqft
1348 Deborah Street Available 06/19/20 Nice 3 Bedroom Home - For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
610 Florida Dr
610 Florida Drive, Moses Lake, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2338 sqft
610 Florida Dr Available 08/03/20 Large home for rent in Moses Lake - Available 08/03/2020 in Moses Lake: 610 N Florida Immaculate 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with 3 car garage. Over 2300 sf, stainless appliances, underground sprinklers, fenced yard.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
223 Sybel St
223 Sybel Street, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1500 sqft
223 Sybel St Available 07/06/20 Large 3 Bed 2 Bath - Available July 06, 2020 223 Sybel St. Moses Lake, Wa 98837 Recently updated 3 bed 2 bath two-story home with a 1 car garage. 2 living room spaces, one on each floor.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
837 Polo Ridge Dr
837 Polo Ridge Drive, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1760 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath w/ 2 car garage - Available June 2020 in Moses Lake Beautiful newer 1700+sf home 3 bedroom 2 bath with 2 car garage.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1010 Evergreen
1010 S Evergreen Dr, Moses Lake, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1108 sqft
1010 Evergreen - 1010 Evergreen Available 07/10/20 2 Bedroom Duplex - No showings will be scheduled until all applicants are approved! For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.com.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4097 COVE WEST DRIVE
4097 Cove West Drive, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
4097 COVE WEST DRIVE Available 07/06/20 3 Bedroom Home - For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
506 Washington
506 N Washington St, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
506 Washington Available 06/16/20 FURNISHED- 3 bed 2 bath double car garage, large lot Lawn care included - Gorgeous furnished home on large corner lot. Interior is completely brand new, all appliances included.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3404 MARINER
3404 Marinier Lane, Moses Lake, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
3404 MARINER Available 07/08/20 House for Rent - For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.com.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
905 Camas Place
905 Camas Place, Moses Lake, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2146 sqft
905 Camas Place Available 07/03/20 Large House For Rent - 2146 sq. ft 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, Big Yard, UGS, 3 Car Garage, Gas FP, 1 Pet OK w/ $600 Fee Size & Breed Specific, 1 Year Lease (RLNE3130077)

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1900 Leanne Avenue
1900 Leanne Avenue, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1520 sqft
1900 Leanne Avenue Available 07/10/20 Home for Rent WSG Included! - 1520 sq. ft., W/S/G Paid, Newer Flooring, Open Floor Plan, Appliances, EFA/CAC, 2 Car Garage, No Pets, 1 Year Lease. No Pets Allowed (RLNE2738215)

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3700 WEST PENINSULA DRIVE
3700 West Peninsula Drive, Moses Lake, WA
5 Bedrooms
$1,895
2762 sqft
3700 WEST PENINSULA DRIVE Available 08/07/20 House for Rent - No showings will be scheduled until all applicants are approved! For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.com.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1137 Lakeside Dr Lower Unit
1137 West Lakeside Drive, Moses Lake, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom Lakefront Duplex - Available June 1, 2020 1137 Lakeside Dr Lower Moses Lake, WA 98837 Lakefront home with all utilities (even electric) included! Large 2+ bed, 1 bath lakefront lower level duplex unit. Washer and dryer in unit.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
406 Birch Street
406 West Birch Street, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1425 sqft
406 Birch Street Available 07/10/20 Home for Rent - 1425 sq. ft., Newer Construction, Walk In Pantry, Walk In Closet, 2 Car Garage, UGS, No Pets, 1 Year Lease, Property Manager: Joe Knox No Pets Allowed (RLNE2724583)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3409 MARINER
3409 Marinier Lane, Moses Lake, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2709 sqft
3409 MARINER Available 07/08/20 House for Rent - For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
537 Osprey
537 N Osprey Ln, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2416 sqft
537 Osprey Available 07/10/20 Large Home For Rent - Tenant Pays All Utilities, 2416 sq. ft.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1160 Ashcroft Pl
1160 Ashcroft Place, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1222 sqft
1160 Ashcroft Pl Available 06/22/20 3 Bedroom Home W/ Garage - 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Home w/Garage.W/D Included, Large Fenced Yard, UGS, Dog Ok w/ $300 Pet Fee, Tenant Responsible for all Utilities No Cats Allowed (RLNE5857941)

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
828 Rees
828 Rees Street, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
828 Rees Available 07/06/20 3 bed 2 bath over 1500 sq feet, double car garage on Rees in Moses lake - This Beauty Features 3 Bedrooms plus den, 2 bathrooms, large corner lot, fenced backyard , underground sprinklers, Community park, over 1500

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
514 KENTUCKY DR
514 Kentucky Drive, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2013 sqft
514 KENTUCKY DR Available 07/15/20 House for Rent - No showings will be scheduled until all applicants are approved! For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.com.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
210 W Nelson Rd
210 West Nelson Road, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1534 sqft
Home for Rent - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home. Large Detached Garage, Alley Access, Low Maintenance Yard, Living Room & Family Room, Washer & Dryer Included, No Pets, Tenant Responsible for all Utilities, 1 Year Lease. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5834881)
City Guide for Moses Lake, WA

Welcome to Moses Lake! This central Washington city is in a beautiful location and offers plenty of outdoor recreation. So, let's have a look at the local renting details.

Located over 100 miles from the nearest big(ish) cities, Kennewick and Yakima, Moses Lake kind of feels like it’s in the middle of nowhere, because, well, it is. Since this city of about 20,000 is the largest for miles and miles (and miles), you’ll find all the necessities in terms of shopping and dining right at your doorstep. Don’t expect too much in terms of nightlife here, however. This place can get pretty quiet after hours.

What it lacks in indoor attractions, it makes up for in greater outdoor recreation. The city has a number of parks with sports facilities and picnic areas. With over 120 miles of shoreline, the lake is wonderful for fishing and boating. Wildlife lovers will enjoy the Columbia Basin Wildlife Area at the Potholes Reservoir Unit, and two hours from the city, you can enjoy a lovely day trip to the beautiful Wenatchee National Forest.

The good news is that there are tons of options in terms of apartments for rent in Moses Lake, and the low cost of living means that you'll find cheap apartments galore. The bad news is that Moses Lake’s high crime statistics leave much to be desired in terms of safety. However, with plenty of time to secure a rental, you’ll be sure to find something in a safe, pleasant area.

North of downtown and just across a small finger of the lake, you’ll find a couple of new developments near the Paul Lauzier Memorial Park. These apartments for rent are in a safe location and have great amenities, including clubhouses and onsite laundry facilities. Additionally, they offer everything from studio apartments to three bedrooms with short-term lease deals. South of downtown you’ll also find a number of condominiums and townhomes located on the lakefront. Two bedrooms in these areas range from $600 to $800.

Heading north above the lake, you’ll also find a few apartments for rent in the area surrounding the Grant County International Airport. Prices in this area reflect the slight inconvenience associated with being farther from the city center and having to deal with airport noise. Two bedrooms here range from $550 to $700.

East of the lake, you’ll find a quieter, more suburban-feeling area with a few rentals available. A couple of apartment complexes here offer affordable one and two bedrooms, and there are a number of rental homes available as well. Two bedrooms here range from $600 to $800.

If you’re relocating to Moses Lake with a four-legged friend, you shouldn’t have too much trouble locating a pet friendly rental. About half of the apartments for rent are both cat and dog friendly, though some may require an additional pet deposit.

So welcome to Moses Lake! Enjoy all that this scenic, outdoorsy Washington city has to offer! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Moses Lake, WA

Moses Lake apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Moses Lake 2 BedroomsMoses Lake 2 BedroomsMoses Lake 3 BedroomsMoses Lake 3 BedroomsMoses Lake Apartments with BalconyMoses Lake Apartments with Balcony
Moses Lake Apartments with GarageMoses Lake Apartments with GarageMoses Lake Apartments with ParkingMoses Lake Apartments with ParkingMoses Lake Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Moses Lake Apartments with Washer-DryerMoses Lake Dog Friendly ApartmentsMoses Lake Dog Friendly ApartmentsMoses Lake Pet Friendly PlacesMoses Lake Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Richland, WAMoses Lake North, WA
West Richland, WA
Ephrata, WA