pet friendly apartments
14 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Moses Lake, WA
22 Units Available
Central Park Villas
760 N Central Dr, Moses Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1005 sqft
Central Park Villas in Moses Lake, Washington are designed for the modern urban dweller, with a pool ready for stand-up paddleboard lessons, and plenty of green space for enjoying the outdoors.
9 Units Available
Solara
1401 E Nelson Rd, Moses Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
967 sqft
Furnished units with vaulted ceilings, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Less than 3 miles from downtown area. Pet-friendly community that has a gym, BBQ area and swimming pool.
15 Units Available
The Vintage
1133 N Grape Dr, Moses Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
946 sqft
Excellent location close to Basin Homes Dog Park and Paul Lauzier Athletic Complex. Stainless steel appliances, laundry and hardwood floors included in each luxurious unit. Community features gym, pool and clubhouse.
1 Unit Available
223 Sybel St
223 Sybel Street, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1500 sqft
223 Sybel St Available 08/01/20 Large 3 Bed 2 Bath - Available August 03, 2020 223 Sybel St. Moses Lake, Wa 98837 Recently updated 3 bed 2 bath two-story home with a 1 car garage. 2 living room spaces, one on each floor.
1 Unit Available
610 Florida Dr
610 Florida Drive, Moses Lake, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2338 sqft
610 Florida Dr Available 08/03/20 Large home for rent in Moses Lake - Available 08/03/2020 in Moses Lake: 610 N Florida Immaculate 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with 3 car garage. Over 2300 sf, stainless appliances, underground sprinklers, fenced yard.
1 Unit Available
1111 Baker St
1111 South Baker Street, Moses Lake, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1800 sqft
1111 Baker St Available 09/01/20 4 bedroom 2 bath home with workshop - Available 09/01/2020 in Moses Lake 1111 S Baker St 4 bedroom 2 bath home with detached workshop. Backyard with patio and deck off master.
1 Unit Available
544 Grand Dr
544 South Grand Drive, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1194 sqft
Remodeled 3 Bedroom Home in Moses Lake - Available July 2020 in Moses Lake 544 Grand Dr. Beautifully remodeled 3+ bed 1 bath home with large, fenced backyard. Bonus room that can be used for bedroom, office, or laundry room.
1 Unit Available
1505 W Virginia St
1505 West Virginia Street, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1050 sqft
1505 W Virginia St Available 07/06/20 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car garage - Available July 2020 in Moses Lake 1505 W Virginia St. 3 bedroom 2 bath with 2 car garage. Hardwood living areas. Fenced backyard. Neighborhood of newer homes.
1 Unit Available
4325 Star Dr NE
4325 Star Drive Northeast, Grant County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1246 sqft
3 Bedroom Home with Fenced Yard - Available Now in Moses Lake 4325 Star Dr. NE Tidy 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home w/ fully fenced front yard. Partially fenced backyard with additional storage areas. Fresh paint, inside and out.
1 Unit Available
12041 Road 3.9 NE
12041 Rd 3.9 NE, Grant County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Spacious County Home - Completely updated country home. 3 beds, 1.75 baths and tons of options in the basement. Only a two minute drive off of Wheeler, but you will feel like you left Moses Lake.
1 Unit Available
8272 Harrington Ln
8272 Harrington Lane Northeast, Cascade Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1700 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Available July 07, 2020 8272 Harrington Ln Moses Lake, Wa. 98837 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car garage on approximately 1.5 acres.
1 Unit Available
12048 Road 3.9 NE
12048 Road 3.9 NE, Cascade Valley, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
837 sqft
Remodeled County Home - Completely updated country home. 2 beds, 1 bath and tons of options in the loft. Only a two minute drive off of Wheeler, but you will feel like you left Moses Lake.
1 Unit Available
1223 Arlington
1223 Arlington Drive, Moses Lake North, WA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1160 sqft
1223 Arlington Available 08/03/20 3 Bed 1 Bath Duplex with Garage - Available 08/03/2020 in Moses Lake 1223 Arlington Dr. 3 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex with a one car garage. Big laundry room with lots of cabinet space, and fenced backyard.
1 Unit Available
10300 Rd H NE
10300 Road H Northeast, Grant County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
920 sqft
10300 Rd H NE Available 08/03/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Manufactured Home - Available August 03, 2020 in Moses Lake 10300 Rd H NE Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom manufactured home in a quiet rural setting. W/D hook-ups. Water and Sewer covered.
