638 S Lewis St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly all utils included parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is the lower unit of a house separate entrance, parking for 2 cars . Large yard with view of the skykomish river from kitchen and living room . Large covered porch, southern exposer . Gorgeous view

Fireplace gas insert . 7 ft ceilings in this daylight rambler .

All utilities included in this unit

Water , sewer ,garbage . Natural gas , electricity . You pay for cable if desired .

This unit is located next to the skykomish river in the city of monroe . Schools and shopping within walking distance .

Boat ramp within 75 yards . Al Borlin park across the street .

An iron bridge that crosses woods creek which leads to trails along the skykomish river .

Great for fishing ,swimming and tubing . A dog park and baseball fields just 200 yds away with a paved path around fields for walking.

Please email or text me with your number and I will get back to you

425 530 9845