Monroe, WA
638 S Lewis St
Last updated October 17 2019 at 12:18 PM

638 S Lewis St

638 South Lewis Street · No Longer Available
Location

638 South Lewis Street, Monroe, WA 98272
Monroe

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is the lower unit of a house separate entrance, parking for 2 cars . Large yard with view of the skykomish river from kitchen and living room . Large covered porch, southern exposer . Gorgeous view
Fireplace gas insert . 7 ft ceilings in this daylight rambler .
All utilities included in this unit
Water , sewer ,garbage . Natural gas , electricity . You pay for cable if desired .
This unit is located next to the skykomish river in the city of monroe . Schools and shopping within walking distance .
Boat ramp within 75 yards . Al Borlin park across the street .
An iron bridge that crosses woods creek which leads to trails along the skykomish river .
Great for fishing ,swimming and tubing . A dog park and baseball fields just 200 yds away with a paved path around fields for walking.
Please email or text me with your number and I will get back to you
425 530 9845

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 638 S Lewis St have any available units?
638 S Lewis St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, WA.
What amenities does 638 S Lewis St have?
Some of 638 S Lewis St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 638 S Lewis St currently offering any rent specials?
638 S Lewis St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 638 S Lewis St pet-friendly?
Yes, 638 S Lewis St is pet friendly.
Does 638 S Lewis St offer parking?
Yes, 638 S Lewis St offers parking.
Does 638 S Lewis St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 638 S Lewis St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 638 S Lewis St have a pool?
No, 638 S Lewis St does not have a pool.
Does 638 S Lewis St have accessible units?
No, 638 S Lewis St does not have accessible units.
Does 638 S Lewis St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 638 S Lewis St has units with dishwashers.
Does 638 S Lewis St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 638 S Lewis St has units with air conditioning.
