638 S Lewis St

Amenities
This is the lower unit of a house separate entrance, parking for 2 cars . Large yard with view of the skykomish river from kitchen and living room . Large covered porch, southern exposer . Gorgeous view
Fireplace gas insert . 7 ft ceilings in this daylight rambler .
All utilities included in this unit
Water , sewer ,garbage . Natural gas , electricity . You pay for cable if desired .
This unit is located next to the skykomish river in the city of monroe . Schools and shopping within walking distance .
Boat ramp within 75 yards . Al Borlin park across the street .
An iron bridge that crosses woods creek which leads to trails along the skykomish river .
Great for fishing ,swimming and tubing . A dog park and baseball fields just 200 yds away with a paved path around fields for walking.
Please email or text me with your number and I will get back to you
425 530 9845