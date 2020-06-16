16556 White Mountain Rd S

Amenities

hardwood floors internet access carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities internet access

Like new home for rent! Beautiful home, views, and location in great neighborhood. 9 foot ceilings throughout. 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, large open kitchen/ living space with second carpeted living space upstairs. Hardwood floors on main level. Office on main floor another bedroom on main floor currently being used as second office. Top end appliances and furniture. Smart home features throughout, including: Samsung Frame TV with apple TV, high speed Wifi in each room with mesh network installed, smart switches, dimming lights, and ring doorbell. House can be rented with ALL furnishings as shown in picture. Please call for more information.



Backyard faces greenbelt for amazing views and walking trail begins right next to home. Short drive up highway 2 to Stephens pass for skiing or day trip to Leavenworth. 1 hour drive to Seatac airport, 30 minute drive to Paine Field airport. 30 minute commute to Microsoft offices in Redmond. Neighborhood full of Microsoft and tech professionals. Perfect option for relocating family prior to permanent placement.