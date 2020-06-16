All apartments in Monroe
Last updated November 20 2019 at 9:44 AM

16556 White Mountain Rd S

16556 White Mountain Rd SE · (201) 845-7300
Location

16556 White Mountain Rd SE, Monroe, WA 98272

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
internet access
Like new home for rent! Beautiful home, views, and location in great neighborhood. 9 foot ceilings throughout. 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, large open kitchen/ living space with second carpeted living space upstairs. Hardwood floors on main level. Office on main floor another bedroom on main floor currently being used as second office. Top end appliances and furniture. Smart home features throughout, including: Samsung Frame TV with apple TV, high speed Wifi in each room with mesh network installed, smart switches, dimming lights, and ring doorbell. House can be rented with ALL furnishings as shown in picture. Please call for more information.

Backyard faces greenbelt for amazing views and walking trail begins right next to home. Short drive up highway 2 to Stephens pass for skiing or day trip to Leavenworth. 1 hour drive to Seatac airport, 30 minute drive to Paine Field airport. 30 minute commute to Microsoft offices in Redmond. Neighborhood full of Microsoft and tech professionals. Perfect option for relocating family prior to permanent placement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16556 White Mountain Rd S have any available units?
16556 White Mountain Rd S has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 16556 White Mountain Rd S currently offering any rent specials?
16556 White Mountain Rd S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16556 White Mountain Rd S pet-friendly?
No, 16556 White Mountain Rd S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monroe.
Does 16556 White Mountain Rd S offer parking?
No, 16556 White Mountain Rd S does not offer parking.
Does 16556 White Mountain Rd S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16556 White Mountain Rd S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16556 White Mountain Rd S have a pool?
No, 16556 White Mountain Rd S does not have a pool.
Does 16556 White Mountain Rd S have accessible units?
No, 16556 White Mountain Rd S does not have accessible units.
Does 16556 White Mountain Rd S have units with dishwashers?
No, 16556 White Mountain Rd S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16556 White Mountain Rd S have units with air conditioning?
No, 16556 White Mountain Rd S does not have units with air conditioning.
