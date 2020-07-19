Rent Calculator
12991 166th Ave SE
12991 166th Ave SE
12991 166th Ave SE
No Longer Available
Location
12991 166th Ave SE, Monroe, WA 98290
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
12991 166th Ave - Property Id: 129008
Three bedroom 2.5 bath home located in Snohomish
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/129008
Property Id 129008
(RLNE4949332)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12991 166th Ave SE have any available units?
12991 166th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Monroe, WA
.
What amenities does 12991 166th Ave SE have?
Some of 12991 166th Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12991 166th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
12991 166th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12991 166th Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 12991 166th Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 12991 166th Ave SE offer parking?
No, 12991 166th Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 12991 166th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12991 166th Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12991 166th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 12991 166th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 12991 166th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 12991 166th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 12991 166th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12991 166th Ave SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12991 166th Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12991 166th Ave SE does not have units with air conditioning.
