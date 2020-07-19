All apartments in Monroe
Find more places like 12991 166th Ave SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monroe, WA
/
12991 166th Ave SE
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:15 AM

12991 166th Ave SE

12991 166th Ave SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Monroe
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12991 166th Ave SE, Monroe, WA 98290

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
12991 166th Ave - Property Id: 129008

Three bedroom 2.5 bath home located in Snohomish
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/129008
Property Id 129008

(RLNE4949332)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12991 166th Ave SE have any available units?
12991 166th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, WA.
What amenities does 12991 166th Ave SE have?
Some of 12991 166th Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12991 166th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
12991 166th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12991 166th Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 12991 166th Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 12991 166th Ave SE offer parking?
No, 12991 166th Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 12991 166th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12991 166th Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12991 166th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 12991 166th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 12991 166th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 12991 166th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 12991 166th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12991 166th Ave SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12991 166th Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12991 166th Ave SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morning Run Apartments
18463 Blueberry Ln
Monroe, WA 98201

Similar Pages

Monroe 3 Bedroom ApartmentsMonroe Apartments with Garages
Monroe Apartments with ParkingMonroe Dog Friendly Apartments
Monroe Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WA
Port Orchard, WAEdgewood, WABurlington, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WANormandy Park, WANorth Bend, WANavy Yard City, WAKlahanie, WAMill Creek East, WAPicnic Point, WAFairwood, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College