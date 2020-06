Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

3601 NE 43rd Street Available 07/27/20 Super nice 2-Story home w/cherry cabinets & hardwood laminate. - Showings Start: 7/27/20



Super nice newer home just waiting for you to move in! You will find pergo floors to greet you at the entry and also in the kitchen area. The kitchen boasts cherry cabinets along with tile counters and a large sized pantry. The family room adjoins the kitchen where you will enjoy the warmth of your fireplace for those cold winter nights. This home has also includes a loft area upstairs. The upstairs master suite includes a walk in closet and the bath has double sink. This home is a must see!! JA



**THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, PLEASE RESPECT THE PRIVACY OF THE TENANT AND DO NOT TRESPASS ONTO THE PROPERTY. Thank you in advance for your cooperation!

School District: Vancouver (www.vansd.org)



