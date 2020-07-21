All apartments in Milton
Find more places like 101 16th Ave Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milton, WA
/
101 16th Ave Ct
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

101 16th Ave Ct

101 16th Avenue Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Milton
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

101 16th Avenue Court, Milton, WA 98354

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
101 16th Ave Ct Available 09/01/19 Highly-Desired Milton Community - Gorgeous tri-level home situated in a cul de sac w/a great sense of the highly desired community of Milton. Great Fife school district, local parks and easy access to most highways. This light and bright home offers 3 spacious bedrooms & 2.5 baths w/vaulted ceilings, large open floor plan and cozy gas log fireplace. ALL new appliances stay for your easy use and we offer a huge 9000+ sq. foot fully fenced yard for your entertainment along w/a large patio for BBQ's or more. Available September 1st.

Small pet with additional fee/deposit; smoking permitted outside only.

(RLNE5094153)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 16th Ave Ct have any available units?
101 16th Ave Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, WA.
What amenities does 101 16th Ave Ct have?
Some of 101 16th Ave Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 16th Ave Ct currently offering any rent specials?
101 16th Ave Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 16th Ave Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 16th Ave Ct is pet friendly.
Does 101 16th Ave Ct offer parking?
No, 101 16th Ave Ct does not offer parking.
Does 101 16th Ave Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 16th Ave Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 16th Ave Ct have a pool?
No, 101 16th Ave Ct does not have a pool.
Does 101 16th Ave Ct have accessible units?
No, 101 16th Ave Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 101 16th Ave Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 16th Ave Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 16th Ave Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 16th Ave Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Move Cross Country
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Copper Creek Apartment Homes
102 5th Ave
Milton, WA 98354
Surprise Lake Village
2800 Queens Way
Milton, WA 98354

Similar Pages

Milton 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMilton 2 Bedroom Apartments
Milton Apartments with GymsMilton Dog Friendly Apartments
Milton Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WALakeland North, WAPort Orchard, WAEdgewood, WADuPont, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WA
Normandy Park, WANorth Bend, WANavy Yard City, WASpanaway, WAKlahanie, WAMill Creek East, WAPicnic Point, WAFairwood, WAArtondale, WAFrederickson, WAWhite Center, WASilver Firs, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College