101 16th Ave Ct Available 09/01/19 Highly-Desired Milton Community - Gorgeous tri-level home situated in a cul de sac w/a great sense of the highly desired community of Milton. Great Fife school district, local parks and easy access to most highways. This light and bright home offers 3 spacious bedrooms & 2.5 baths w/vaulted ceilings, large open floor plan and cozy gas log fireplace. ALL new appliances stay for your easy use and we offer a huge 9000+ sq. foot fully fenced yard for your entertainment along w/a large patio for BBQ's or more. Available September 1st.



Small pet with additional fee/deposit; smoking permitted outside only.



