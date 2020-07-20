Amenities

hardwood floors fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities

3626 147th PL SE Available 05/01/19 Mill Creek Living At It's Finest. $2,595 per month - Come home to a beautiful 4 bed, 2.5 bath home in desirable Webster's Pond. Home features double entry door, elegant curved staircase w/wrought iron baluster, extensive hardwood flooring, formal dining room, gourmet kitchen w/cherry cabinets, large center island, gas fireplace, built-in desk, spacious master w/5-pc bath, 3 skylights, upstairs laundry, and more. Home backs to a greenbelt area. This home is in brand new condition and move in ready!



Annual Lease $2,595 per month plus $3,595 deposit, application fees are $40.00 per person 18 and over.. Available Now. Call for your private tour 206-650-4279 or email at garysjoblom@msn.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2079747)