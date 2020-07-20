All apartments in Mill Creek
Last updated April 5 2019 at 9:51 AM

3626 147th PL SE

3626 147th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3626 147th Place Southeast, Mill Creek, WA 98012

Amenities

hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
3626 147th PL SE Available 05/01/19 Mill Creek Living At It's Finest. $2,595 per month - Come home to a beautiful 4 bed, 2.5 bath home in desirable Webster's Pond. Home features double entry door, elegant curved staircase w/wrought iron baluster, extensive hardwood flooring, formal dining room, gourmet kitchen w/cherry cabinets, large center island, gas fireplace, built-in desk, spacious master w/5-pc bath, 3 skylights, upstairs laundry, and more. Home backs to a greenbelt area. This home is in brand new condition and move in ready!

Annual Lease $2,595 per month plus $3,595 deposit, application fees are $40.00 per person 18 and over.. Available Now. Call for your private tour 206-650-4279 or email at garysjoblom@msn.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2079747)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3626 147th PL SE have any available units?
3626 147th PL SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek, WA.
Is 3626 147th PL SE currently offering any rent specials?
3626 147th PL SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3626 147th PL SE pet-friendly?
No, 3626 147th PL SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mill Creek.
Does 3626 147th PL SE offer parking?
No, 3626 147th PL SE does not offer parking.
Does 3626 147th PL SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3626 147th PL SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3626 147th PL SE have a pool?
No, 3626 147th PL SE does not have a pool.
Does 3626 147th PL SE have accessible units?
No, 3626 147th PL SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3626 147th PL SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3626 147th PL SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3626 147th PL SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3626 147th PL SE does not have units with air conditioning.
