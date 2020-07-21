Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

3530 147th Pl SE Available 11/01/19 - This updated home is located in beautiful private neighborhood. The inviting bright kitchen includes hardwood flooring and upgraded stainless steel appliances. The spacious open living room is filled with natural light throughout the day. 4 bed rooms are located on the top floor separate from common living area. The master suite features double closets and arch way entry to private bathroom with large walk in shower. 2 car garage and fully fenced yard; remote control motorized shade located on patio for entertain great outdoor space.



Please contact the property manager, Dae Kim (206) 601-8836 for showing. You can also reach out to us at Daek@35rsolutions.com or i.35rsolutions@gmail.com.



Applications fee and pet deposit are non-refundable. looking for responsible tenant/1 year lease required and a chance for renewal.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4322573)