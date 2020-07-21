All apartments in Mill Creek
Find more places like 3530 147th Pl SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mill Creek, WA
/
3530 147th Pl SE
Last updated October 4 2019 at 11:01 AM

3530 147th Pl SE

3530 147th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mill Creek
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3530 147th Place Southeast, Mill Creek, WA 98012

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
3530 147th Pl SE Available 11/01/19 - This updated home is located in beautiful private neighborhood. The inviting bright kitchen includes hardwood flooring and upgraded stainless steel appliances. The spacious open living room is filled with natural light throughout the day. 4 bed rooms are located on the top floor separate from common living area. The master suite features double closets and arch way entry to private bathroom with large walk in shower. 2 car garage and fully fenced yard; remote control motorized shade located on patio for entertain great outdoor space.

Please contact the property manager, Dae Kim (206) 601-8836 for showing. You can also reach out to us at Daek@35rsolutions.com or i.35rsolutions@gmail.com.

Applications fee and pet deposit are non-refundable. looking for responsible tenant/1 year lease required and a chance for renewal.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4322573)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3530 147th Pl SE have any available units?
3530 147th Pl SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek, WA.
What amenities does 3530 147th Pl SE have?
Some of 3530 147th Pl SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3530 147th Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
3530 147th Pl SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3530 147th Pl SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3530 147th Pl SE is pet friendly.
Does 3530 147th Pl SE offer parking?
Yes, 3530 147th Pl SE offers parking.
Does 3530 147th Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3530 147th Pl SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3530 147th Pl SE have a pool?
No, 3530 147th Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 3530 147th Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 3530 147th Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3530 147th Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3530 147th Pl SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3530 147th Pl SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3530 147th Pl SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Mill Apartment Homes
1324 Mill Creek Blvd
Mill Creek, WA 98012
Monterra
13401 Dumas Rd
Mill Creek, WA 98208
Mill Creek Meadows
13315 45th Avenue Southeast
Mill Creek, WA 98012
The Reserve at Town Center
14420 North Creek Dr
Mill Creek, WA 98012

Similar Pages

Mill Creek 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMill Creek 2 Bedroom Apartments
Mill Creek 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsMill Creek Apartments with Gyms
Mill Creek Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAFife, WASeaTac, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WA
Bainbridge Island, WAMaple Valley, WASnoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WAPoulsbo, WAArlington, WABonney Lake, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College