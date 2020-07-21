All apartments in Mill Creek
Last updated August 21 2019 at 7:38 PM

16925 9th Ave SE

16925 9th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

16925 9th Avenue Southeast, Mill Creek, WA 98012

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Home Privately Nestled on a Beautifully Landscaped, Fully Fenced 3/4 Acre Lot! This home has been Completely Remodeled and features Two Large Bedrooms, Living Room and a Family Room, with Accents of Ship-lap and Rustic Feature Walls, all with Modern Flooring and Designer Touches throughout. Updated Master Bathroom with Marble Shower (glass doors coming soon), and Bright Open Kitchen features Custom Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances and a slider to the Beautiful Sun Room over looking the Huge Covered Back Deck and Landscaped Backyard. Home also includes Washer/Dryer, a Large Detached Garage with Work Area/Office and Separate Entertainment Space opening on to Covered Porch and Outdoor Entertainment Areas. Perfect for Barbecues and Family Gatherings. Close To Mill Creek Town Center, North Creek Walking Trails and Easy Access to I-5 for an Easy Commute. Seasonal Landscaping Included!!

OUR REQUIREMENTS:
No Feeding of Wildlife Permitted (Birds,Squirrels,Etc.)

Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.

Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $7,950

Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | No-Smoking Property

Pet Policy: Case by Case Basis, call with Details (No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies or Kittens)
Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)

Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water, Sewer, Garbage, Gas)
Self Guided Tours will be available starting 8/19 - in the mean time call to schedule an in person showing.

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55, Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $2,650, Security Deposit $2,650 and Administrative fee applies (Standard 12 month lease)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16925 9th Ave SE have any available units?
16925 9th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek, WA.
What amenities does 16925 9th Ave SE have?
Some of 16925 9th Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16925 9th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
16925 9th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16925 9th Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 16925 9th Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 16925 9th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 16925 9th Ave SE offers parking.
Does 16925 9th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16925 9th Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16925 9th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 16925 9th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 16925 9th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 16925 9th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 16925 9th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 16925 9th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16925 9th Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16925 9th Ave SE does not have units with air conditioning.
