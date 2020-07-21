16925 9th Ave SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Home Privately Nestled on a Beautifully Landscaped, Fully Fenced 3/4 Acre Lot! This home has been Completely Remodeled and features Two Large Bedrooms, Living Room and a Family Room, with Accents of Ship-lap and Rustic Feature Walls, all with Modern Flooring and Designer Touches throughout. Updated Master Bathroom with Marble Shower (glass doors coming soon), and Bright Open Kitchen features Custom Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances and a slider to the Beautiful Sun Room over looking the Huge Covered Back Deck and Landscaped Backyard. Home also includes Washer/Dryer, a Large Detached Garage with Work Area/Office and Separate Entertainment Space opening on to Covered Porch and Outdoor Entertainment Areas. Perfect for Barbecues and Family Gatherings. Close To Mill Creek Town Center, North Creek Walking Trails and Easy Access to I-5 for an Easy Commute. Seasonal Landscaping Included!!



OUR REQUIREMENTS:

No Feeding of Wildlife Permitted (Birds,Squirrels,Etc.)



Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.



Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $7,950



Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | No-Smoking Property



Pet Policy: Case by Case Basis, call with Details (No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies or Kittens)

Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)



Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water, Sewer, Garbage, Gas)

Self Guided Tours will be available starting 8/19 - in the mean time call to schedule an in person showing.



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55, Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $2,650, Security Deposit $2,650 and Administrative fee applies (Standard 12 month lease)