All apartments in Mill Creek
Find more places like 16008 Village Green Dr. #A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mill Creek, WA
/
16008 Village Green Dr. #A
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16008 Village Green Dr. #A

16008 Village Green Dr Unit a · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mill Creek
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

16008 Village Green Dr Unit a, Mill Creek, WA 98012
Mill Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
extra storage
internet access
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
16008 Village Green Dr. #A Available 01/15/19 Lovely Condo in Mill Creek! - Location, location, location - minutes to I-5, I-405, Hwy 527, Mill Creek Town Center, Costco, Walmart, QFC, Safeway, UPS, Banks, Parks, Post Office, Central Market, Mill Creek Natural Reserve, Mill Creek Country Club, Golf Courses, Renowned Mill Creek Schools, Silver Lake, Bothell, Everett, Lynnwood, Bellvue, Kirkland .....

SUPER GREEN, SAFE, QUIET, CONVENIENT, THE BEST GREENBELT VIEW IN A SUPER DUPER NICE COMMUNITY!

Daily community security patrol service by Mill Creek Security.

Resort like living with HOA taking care of Exterior Maintenance including Landscaping (Roof, Siding, etc), Carefree Lifestyle at its BEST.

HOA dues even include water. NO extra water bill, SAVE MONEY.

2 or less pets are allowed on the property. Per HOA, breed restrictions apply.

Brand new LiftMaster Elite Series garage door opener with built-in Wi-Fi to control and view from your smartphone anywhere in the world. Very COOL!

Brand new exterior paint, including door and patios.

New Presidential TL 50 Yr Roof.

New light fixtures.

Spacious living room has gas fireplace.

Dining area with sliders to entertainment sized deck overlooking private greenbelt.

Kitchen with eating bar.

Lots of cabinets.

Master retreat with full bath, cathedral ceilings; sliders to balcony overlooking greenbelt.

Second Bedroom Suite Features Attached Full Bath.

Extra long garage with extra storage areas.

Enjoy All the Amenities Mill Creek Offers.

Culmination of Quality, Location, Functionality & Value In Pristine Condition.

(RLNE4589732)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16008 Village Green Dr. #A have any available units?
16008 Village Green Dr. #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek, WA.
What amenities does 16008 Village Green Dr. #A have?
Some of 16008 Village Green Dr. #A's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16008 Village Green Dr. #A currently offering any rent specials?
16008 Village Green Dr. #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16008 Village Green Dr. #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 16008 Village Green Dr. #A is pet friendly.
Does 16008 Village Green Dr. #A offer parking?
Yes, 16008 Village Green Dr. #A offers parking.
Does 16008 Village Green Dr. #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16008 Village Green Dr. #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16008 Village Green Dr. #A have a pool?
No, 16008 Village Green Dr. #A does not have a pool.
Does 16008 Village Green Dr. #A have accessible units?
No, 16008 Village Green Dr. #A does not have accessible units.
Does 16008 Village Green Dr. #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 16008 Village Green Dr. #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16008 Village Green Dr. #A have units with air conditioning?
No, 16008 Village Green Dr. #A does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reserve at Town Center
14420 North Creek Dr
Mill Creek, WA 98012
The Mill Apartment Homes
1324 Mill Creek Blvd
Mill Creek, WA 98012
Monterra
13401 Dumas Rd
Mill Creek, WA 98208
Mill Creek Meadows
13315 45th Avenue Southeast
Mill Creek, WA 98012

Similar Pages

Mill Creek 1 BedroomsMill Creek 2 Bedrooms
Mill Creek 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMill Creek Apartments with Gyms
Mill Creek Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAFife, WASeaTac, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WA
Bainbridge Island, WAMaple Valley, WASnoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WAPoulsbo, WAArlington, WABonney Lake, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College