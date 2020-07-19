Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

16008 Village Green Dr. #A Available 01/15/19 Lovely Condo in Mill Creek! - Location, location, location - minutes to I-5, I-405, Hwy 527, Mill Creek Town Center, Costco, Walmart, QFC, Safeway, UPS, Banks, Parks, Post Office, Central Market, Mill Creek Natural Reserve, Mill Creek Country Club, Golf Courses, Renowned Mill Creek Schools, Silver Lake, Bothell, Everett, Lynnwood, Bellvue, Kirkland .....



SUPER GREEN, SAFE, QUIET, CONVENIENT, THE BEST GREENBELT VIEW IN A SUPER DUPER NICE COMMUNITY!



Daily community security patrol service by Mill Creek Security.



Resort like living with HOA taking care of Exterior Maintenance including Landscaping (Roof, Siding, etc), Carefree Lifestyle at its BEST.



HOA dues even include water. NO extra water bill, SAVE MONEY.



2 or less pets are allowed on the property. Per HOA, breed restrictions apply.



Brand new LiftMaster Elite Series garage door opener with built-in Wi-Fi to control and view from your smartphone anywhere in the world. Very COOL!



Brand new exterior paint, including door and patios.



New Presidential TL 50 Yr Roof.



New light fixtures.



Spacious living room has gas fireplace.



Dining area with sliders to entertainment sized deck overlooking private greenbelt.



Kitchen with eating bar.



Lots of cabinets.



Master retreat with full bath, cathedral ceilings; sliders to balcony overlooking greenbelt.



Second Bedroom Suite Features Attached Full Bath.



Extra long garage with extra storage areas.



Enjoy All the Amenities Mill Creek Offers.



Culmination of Quality, Location, Functionality & Value In Pristine Condition.



(RLNE4589732)