Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15932 29th Dr. SE

15932 29th Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

15932 29th Drive Southeast, Mill Creek, WA 98012

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Mill Creek home for rent - Beautiful Mill Creek home. 4 bed, 2.5 baths on a huge corner lot. Many upgrades to this wonderful home in the heart of Mill Creek Highlands. Hardwood throughout the main floor. Family room adjoins kitchen with access to a uniquely NW covered patio area with river rock fireplace. Great rear yard, gas heat, with new furnace and water heater. Spacious rooms and much more. Granite counter-tops, Stainless Steel appliances, and storage shed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4580462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15932 29th Dr. SE have any available units?
15932 29th Dr. SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek, WA.
What amenities does 15932 29th Dr. SE have?
Some of 15932 29th Dr. SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15932 29th Dr. SE currently offering any rent specials?
15932 29th Dr. SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15932 29th Dr. SE pet-friendly?
No, 15932 29th Dr. SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mill Creek.
Does 15932 29th Dr. SE offer parking?
No, 15932 29th Dr. SE does not offer parking.
Does 15932 29th Dr. SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15932 29th Dr. SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15932 29th Dr. SE have a pool?
No, 15932 29th Dr. SE does not have a pool.
Does 15932 29th Dr. SE have accessible units?
No, 15932 29th Dr. SE does not have accessible units.
Does 15932 29th Dr. SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 15932 29th Dr. SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15932 29th Dr. SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15932 29th Dr. SE does not have units with air conditioning.
