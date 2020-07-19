15932 29th Dr. SE

Amenities

Mill Creek home for rent - Beautiful Mill Creek home. 4 bed, 2.5 baths on a huge corner lot. Many upgrades to this wonderful home in the heart of Mill Creek Highlands. Hardwood throughout the main floor. Family room adjoins kitchen with access to a uniquely NW covered patio area with river rock fireplace. Great rear yard, gas heat, with new furnace and water heater. Spacious rooms and much more. Granite counter-tops, Stainless Steel appliances, and storage shed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4580462)