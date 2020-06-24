15800 Village Green Dr

Amenities

garage recently renovated walk in closets hot tub fireplace media room

Furnished Mill Creek one level home for 3 to 7 month lease, period starting March 1, 2018 to May 31st 2019. Starting date somewhat flexible later in March.



Times are slightly negotiable. Two bedrooms, includes extra large master with light lock blinds and walk-in closet. Master bath/Spa just remodeled has double sink and large vanity. There is a formal dining room with wet bar. High speed wifi, home theater with 75 UHD smart TV, family room, large living room with fire place. Attached garage. Property is located in a beautiful wooded setting close to walking trails. It is within walking distance of town center with banks, grocery stores, many fine restaurants,variety stores and much more. Drive by security patrol.



Close to bus lines.Minutes from Everett Boeing facilities. Lease includes all utilities, monthly cleaning, wifi and cable TV.