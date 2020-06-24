All apartments in Mill Creek
Last updated May 4 2019 at 8:43 AM

15800 Village Green Dr

15800 Village Green Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15800 Village Green Drive, Mill Creek, WA 98012
Mill Creek

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
hot tub
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
Furnished Mill Creek one level home for 3 to 7 month lease, period starting March 1, 2018 to May 31st 2019. Starting date somewhat flexible later in March.

Times are slightly negotiable. Two bedrooms, includes extra large master with light lock blinds and walk-in closet. Master bath/Spa just remodeled has double sink and large vanity. There is a formal dining room with wet bar. High speed wifi, home theater with 75 UHD smart TV, family room, large living room with fire place. Attached garage. Property is located in a beautiful wooded setting close to walking trails. It is within walking distance of town center with banks, grocery stores, many fine restaurants,variety stores and much more. Drive by security patrol.

Close to bus lines.Minutes from Everett Boeing facilities. Lease includes all utilities, monthly cleaning, wifi and cable TV.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15800 Village Green Dr have any available units?
15800 Village Green Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek, WA.
What amenities does 15800 Village Green Dr have?
Some of 15800 Village Green Dr's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15800 Village Green Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15800 Village Green Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15800 Village Green Dr pet-friendly?
No, 15800 Village Green Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mill Creek.
Does 15800 Village Green Dr offer parking?
Yes, 15800 Village Green Dr offers parking.
Does 15800 Village Green Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15800 Village Green Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15800 Village Green Dr have a pool?
No, 15800 Village Green Dr does not have a pool.
Does 15800 Village Green Dr have accessible units?
No, 15800 Village Green Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15800 Village Green Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 15800 Village Green Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15800 Village Green Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 15800 Village Green Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
