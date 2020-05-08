All apartments in Mill Creek
Last updated May 9 2020

14827 9th Dr SE

14827 9th Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

14827 9th Drive Southeast, Mill Creek, WA 98012

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
14827 9th Dr SE Available 06/11/20 Spacious 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath in Mill Creek Town Center - Spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath with den or office in Mill Creek town center. Great room with fireplace, granite counters and cherry cabinets in island gourmet kitchen with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Two large bedrooms upstairs each with own bath. Main level has great room, dining and kitchen and half bath. Downstairs is den/office with closet and storage closet. Approximately 1,728 sq. ft. Two car garage. Non-smoking, pets case by case. PTS/CS

(RLNE3753931)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14827 9th Dr SE have any available units?
14827 9th Dr SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek, WA.
What amenities does 14827 9th Dr SE have?
Some of 14827 9th Dr SE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14827 9th Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
14827 9th Dr SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14827 9th Dr SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 14827 9th Dr SE is pet friendly.
Does 14827 9th Dr SE offer parking?
Yes, 14827 9th Dr SE offers parking.
Does 14827 9th Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14827 9th Dr SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14827 9th Dr SE have a pool?
No, 14827 9th Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 14827 9th Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 14827 9th Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 14827 9th Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14827 9th Dr SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14827 9th Dr SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14827 9th Dr SE does not have units with air conditioning.

