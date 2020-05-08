Amenities

14827 9th Dr SE Available 06/11/20 Spacious 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath in Mill Creek Town Center - Spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath with den or office in Mill Creek town center. Great room with fireplace, granite counters and cherry cabinets in island gourmet kitchen with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Two large bedrooms upstairs each with own bath. Main level has great room, dining and kitchen and half bath. Downstairs is den/office with closet and storage closet. Approximately 1,728 sq. ft. Two car garage. Non-smoking, pets case by case. PTS/CS



(RLNE3753931)