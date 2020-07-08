14811 9th Dr SE

Amenities

NOT AVAILABLE (RENTED effective June 15, 2020) 3 bdrm 2.5 bath, Mill Creek Town Center, New Carpet, A/C, 2 car garage, Dogs ok - NOT AVAILABLE. This home has been rented on June 15, 2020.



Walk to the Mill Creek Town Center! Newer 3 level home with brand new carpet. Two upstairs bedrooms have their own private bathrooms. 3rd bedroom on lower level behind 2 car garage. A/C unit for those hot summer days. Hardwood floors and granite counter in kitchen. Stainless steel appliances. Gas heat. Gas fireplace. Open kitchen great room. Fenced side yard.



LEASE TERMS

Not available for tenancy until beginning of July 2020. 1 year lease. Security Damage deposit of $2600. Pets conditionally approved. No smoking property. Renters insurance required. This is an online rent payment property. All payments including rent and deposits must be paid online. Cash and checks will not be accepted. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information to their own satisfaction.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3937623)