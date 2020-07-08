All apartments in Mill Creek
Last updated June 24 2020 at 11:47 AM

14811 9th Dr SE

14811 9th Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

14811 9th Drive Southeast, Mill Creek, WA 98012

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
NOT AVAILABLE (RENTED effective June 15, 2020) 3 bdrm 2.5 bath, Mill Creek Town Center, New Carpet, A/C, 2 car garage, Dogs ok - NOT AVAILABLE. This home has been rented on June 15, 2020.

Walk to the Mill Creek Town Center! Newer 3 level home with brand new carpet. Two upstairs bedrooms have their own private bathrooms. 3rd bedroom on lower level behind 2 car garage. A/C unit for those hot summer days. Hardwood floors and granite counter in kitchen. Stainless steel appliances. Gas heat. Gas fireplace. Open kitchen great room. Fenced side yard.

LEASE TERMS
Not available for tenancy until beginning of July 2020. 1 year lease. Security Damage deposit of $2600. Pets conditionally approved. No smoking property. Renters insurance required. This is an online rent payment property. All payments including rent and deposits must be paid online. Cash and checks will not be accepted. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information to their own satisfaction.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3937623)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14811 9th Dr SE have any available units?
14811 9th Dr SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek, WA.
What amenities does 14811 9th Dr SE have?
Some of 14811 9th Dr SE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14811 9th Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
14811 9th Dr SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14811 9th Dr SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 14811 9th Dr SE is pet friendly.
Does 14811 9th Dr SE offer parking?
Yes, 14811 9th Dr SE offers parking.
Does 14811 9th Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14811 9th Dr SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14811 9th Dr SE have a pool?
No, 14811 9th Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 14811 9th Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 14811 9th Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 14811 9th Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14811 9th Dr SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14811 9th Dr SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14811 9th Dr SE has units with air conditioning.

