13930 32nd Dr SE

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Traditional 3 Bedroom in Mill Creek Available Now! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/ef6ecbb016



This beautiful home is located in Northpoint Community and sits on a professionally landscaped greenbelt lot. The entrance leads you right into a spacious and modern kitchen complete with granite slab counters, stainless steel appliances, ample cabinets, and a large eating bar. The dining room is large and adjacent to the kitchen. The living room provides plenty of space to arrange a comfy living room, perfect for all your entertainment needs. The living room also has a gas fireplace and access to the private and fenced in backyard. The first floor is covered in a dark brown hardwood flooring that provides a modern and elegant feel. Upstairs are the three bedrooms and two bath. There is a large loft/bonus room, which adds another space for media/entertainment. The master is very spacious and comes with an equally large bathroom. Comes equipped with a dual vanity, soaking tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet.



This two-car garage provides enough space for storage and bikes. The location is perfect! Within minutes you are near downtown Mill Creek, the Mill Creek Town Center, and both I-5 and I-405. You are never far away from great food, drink, and entertainment. The house is located only a mile away from Henry M. Jackson High School, which was rated 4 out of 5 stars by parents, and only a half mile from Mill Creek Elementary School, voted 5 out of 5 stars.



It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.



