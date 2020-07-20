All apartments in Mill Creek
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM

13930 32nd Dr SE

13930 32nd Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

13930 32nd Drive Southeast, Mill Creek, WA 98012

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Traditional 3 Bedroom in Mill Creek Available Now! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/ef6ecbb016

This beautiful home is located in Northpoint Community and sits on a professionally landscaped greenbelt lot. The entrance leads you right into a spacious and modern kitchen complete with granite slab counters, stainless steel appliances, ample cabinets, and a large eating bar. The dining room is large and adjacent to the kitchen. The living room provides plenty of space to arrange a comfy living room, perfect for all your entertainment needs. The living room also has a gas fireplace and access to the private and fenced in backyard. The first floor is covered in a dark brown hardwood flooring that provides a modern and elegant feel. Upstairs are the three bedrooms and two bath. There is a large loft/bonus room, which adds another space for media/entertainment. The master is very spacious and comes with an equally large bathroom. Comes equipped with a dual vanity, soaking tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet.

This two-car garage provides enough space for storage and bikes. The location is perfect! Within minutes you are near downtown Mill Creek, the Mill Creek Town Center, and both I-5 and I-405. You are never far away from great food, drink, and entertainment. The house is located only a mile away from Henry M. Jackson High School, which was rated 4 out of 5 stars by parents, and only a half mile from Mill Creek Elementary School, voted 5 out of 5 stars.

It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.

(RLNE4462507)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13930 32nd Dr SE have any available units?
13930 32nd Dr SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek, WA.
What amenities does 13930 32nd Dr SE have?
Some of 13930 32nd Dr SE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13930 32nd Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
13930 32nd Dr SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13930 32nd Dr SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13930 32nd Dr SE is pet friendly.
Does 13930 32nd Dr SE offer parking?
Yes, 13930 32nd Dr SE offers parking.
Does 13930 32nd Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13930 32nd Dr SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13930 32nd Dr SE have a pool?
No, 13930 32nd Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 13930 32nd Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 13930 32nd Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 13930 32nd Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13930 32nd Dr SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13930 32nd Dr SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13930 32nd Dr SE does not have units with air conditioning.
