13825 28th Dr SE

Amenities
Mill Creek Home, Three Bedroom - Three bedroom (two on main, one in basement) split level house. Two bathrooms (one up and one down), rec-room, deck over looking large level fenced yard. Newly painted, and brand new carpet just installed. Home is located in a quiet neighborhood, excellent location. Covered carport. Downstairs utility room w/ washer & dryer hook ups. Close to shopping and bus line.
First, last and deposit due at lease signing.
No pets, no smoking. One year lease.
(RLNE1862034)