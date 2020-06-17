All apartments in Mill Creek
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

13825 28th Dr SE

13825 28th Drive Southeast · (425) 750-7310 ext. 0000
Location

13825 28th Drive Southeast, Mill Creek, WA 98012

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 13825 28th Dr SE · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
carport
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Mill Creek Home, Three Bedroom - Three bedroom (two on main, one in basement) split level house. Two bathrooms (one up and one down), rec-room, deck over looking large level fenced yard. Newly painted, and brand new carpet just installed. Home is located in a quiet neighborhood, excellent location. Covered carport. Downstairs utility room w/ washer & dryer hook ups. Close to shopping and bus line.
First, last and deposit due at lease signing.
No pets, no smoking. One year lease.

For a complete list of our available rental properties, please visit wpmnorth.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1862034)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13825 28th Dr SE have any available units?
13825 28th Dr SE has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13825 28th Dr SE have?
Some of 13825 28th Dr SE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13825 28th Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
13825 28th Dr SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13825 28th Dr SE pet-friendly?
No, 13825 28th Dr SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mill Creek.
Does 13825 28th Dr SE offer parking?
Yes, 13825 28th Dr SE does offer parking.
Does 13825 28th Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13825 28th Dr SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13825 28th Dr SE have a pool?
No, 13825 28th Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 13825 28th Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 13825 28th Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 13825 28th Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13825 28th Dr SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13825 28th Dr SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13825 28th Dr SE does not have units with air conditioning.
