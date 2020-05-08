Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

13712 33rd Dr. SE Available 12/15/19 Millcreek 4BD 2.5BA Home - Available January 2020 or Sooner!

Beautiful craftsman's style 4 bedroom 2.5 bath single family home in the sought after Northpoint community minutes from the heart of Millcreek and Millcreek Towne Center. Walking distance to MillCreek Elementary Everett School District.



This home features hardwood floors, carpet, a gas fireplace,open great room/family room concept with mounted 50 inch flat screen TV provided . Dining area with slider to patio door, kitchen with Island, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and tons of cabinets space. Master bedroom with walk in closet on-suite full bath, washer and dryer provided. Attached 2 car garage, small fenced backyard. NO PETS *FIRM* No smoking policy.



Monthly rent $2395.00 security deposit/holding fee $2000.00. $30 Application fee. .Drive by community first before scheduling a private tour contact Colleen at colleen@acernw.com or 425.977.4067



13723-33rd DR SE Millcreek, WA 98012



No Pets Allowed



