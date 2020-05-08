All apartments in Mill Creek
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM

13712 33rd Dr. SE

13712 33rd Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

13712 33rd Drive Southeast, Mill Creek, WA 98012

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
13712 33rd Dr. SE Available 12/15/19 Millcreek 4BD 2.5BA Home - Available January 2020 or Sooner!
Beautiful craftsman's style 4 bedroom 2.5 bath single family home in the sought after Northpoint community minutes from the heart of Millcreek and Millcreek Towne Center. Walking distance to MillCreek Elementary Everett School District.

This home features hardwood floors, carpet, a gas fireplace,open great room/family room concept with mounted 50 inch flat screen TV provided . Dining area with slider to patio door, kitchen with Island, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and tons of cabinets space. Master bedroom with walk in closet on-suite full bath, washer and dryer provided. Attached 2 car garage, small fenced backyard. NO PETS *FIRM* No smoking policy.

Monthly rent $2395.00 security deposit/holding fee $2000.00. $30 Application fee. .Drive by community first before scheduling a private tour contact Colleen at colleen@acernw.com or 425.977.4067

13723-33rd DR SE Millcreek, WA 98012

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3247230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13712 33rd Dr. SE have any available units?
13712 33rd Dr. SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek, WA.
What amenities does 13712 33rd Dr. SE have?
Some of 13712 33rd Dr. SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13712 33rd Dr. SE currently offering any rent specials?
13712 33rd Dr. SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13712 33rd Dr. SE pet-friendly?
No, 13712 33rd Dr. SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mill Creek.
Does 13712 33rd Dr. SE offer parking?
Yes, 13712 33rd Dr. SE offers parking.
Does 13712 33rd Dr. SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13712 33rd Dr. SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13712 33rd Dr. SE have a pool?
No, 13712 33rd Dr. SE does not have a pool.
Does 13712 33rd Dr. SE have accessible units?
No, 13712 33rd Dr. SE does not have accessible units.
Does 13712 33rd Dr. SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13712 33rd Dr. SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13712 33rd Dr. SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13712 33rd Dr. SE does not have units with air conditioning.
