Mill Creek, WA
13704 43rd Ave SE
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

13704 43rd Ave SE

13704 43rd Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

13704 43rd Avenue Southeast, Mill Creek, WA 98012

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Inviting 4 bed 2.5 bath home in Mill Creek! - This Inviting 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2 story home is available now. On the main level you will find a large living room with dining area, family room with fireplace and a cabinet filled kitchen. All bedrooms are located upstairs including a master bedroom with master bathroom and walk-in closet. Backyard is fully fenced and offers a back patio with a view of the yard. Close to schools, bus lines and shopping!

Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities including a $50.00 monthly fee for garbage and landscaping. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.

For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.

http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf
Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516

(RLNE3508561)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

