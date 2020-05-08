13704 43rd Ave SE

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets fireplace

Inviting 4 bed 2.5 bath home in Mill Creek! - This Inviting 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2 story home is available now. On the main level you will find a large living room with dining area, family room with fireplace and a cabinet filled kitchen. All bedrooms are located upstairs including a master bedroom with master bathroom and walk-in closet. Backyard is fully fenced and offers a back patio with a view of the yard. Close to schools, bus lines and shopping!



Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities including a $50.00 monthly fee for garbage and landscaping. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.



For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.



http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf

Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516



(RLNE3508561)