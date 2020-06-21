All apartments in Mill Creek
Find more places like 13426 33rd Dr SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mill Creek, WA
/
13426 33rd Dr SE
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

13426 33rd Dr SE

13426 33rd Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mill Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13426 33rd Drive Southeast, Mill Creek, WA 98012

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 Bed 2.5 Bath Home in Mill Creek - A beautiful custom home in The Meadows area of Mill Creek boasting 2326 sq ft with a lot of amenities which include brand new appliances, washer and dryer. Nicely landscape, sprinkler system, gazebo, updated kitchen and bath with high vaulted ceiling, kitchen nook with an open concept connecting to a great room and all bedroom is all upstairs with a walk in closet. Great School District.

First and security deposit of equal rent amount. Tenant pays all utilities and responsible for yard maintenance. No smoking and small pets allowed with a $25 pet fee/mo. Application fees: $40 per adult. Apply online: www.tagrealtywa.com

Video link:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1-LCOD2y0SrMuU51KpKbgIRswospwLbxb?usp=sharing

(RLNE3139514)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13426 33rd Dr SE have any available units?
13426 33rd Dr SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek, WA.
What amenities does 13426 33rd Dr SE have?
Some of 13426 33rd Dr SE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13426 33rd Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
13426 33rd Dr SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13426 33rd Dr SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13426 33rd Dr SE is pet friendly.
Does 13426 33rd Dr SE offer parking?
No, 13426 33rd Dr SE does not offer parking.
Does 13426 33rd Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13426 33rd Dr SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13426 33rd Dr SE have a pool?
No, 13426 33rd Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 13426 33rd Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 13426 33rd Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 13426 33rd Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13426 33rd Dr SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13426 33rd Dr SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13426 33rd Dr SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reserve at Town Center
14420 North Creek Dr
Mill Creek, WA 98012
Mill Creek Meadows
13315 45th Avenue Southeast
Mill Creek, WA 98012
The Mill Apartment Homes
1324 Mill Creek Blvd
Mill Creek, WA 98012
Monterra
13401 Dumas Rd
Mill Creek, WA 98208

Similar Pages

Mill Creek 1 BedroomsMill Creek 2 Bedrooms
Mill Creek Apartments with ParkingMill Creek Dog Friendly Apartments
Mill Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WAFife, WASeaTac, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WA
Maple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WAPoulsbo, WAArlington, WABonney Lake, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College