13426 33rd Dr SE

Beautiful 4 Bed 2.5 Bath Home in Mill Creek - A beautiful custom home in The Meadows area of Mill Creek boasting 2326 sq ft with a lot of amenities which include brand new appliances, washer and dryer. Nicely landscape, sprinkler system, gazebo, updated kitchen and bath with high vaulted ceiling, kitchen nook with an open concept connecting to a great room and all bedroom is all upstairs with a walk in closet. Great School District.



First and security deposit of equal rent amount. Tenant pays all utilities and responsible for yard maintenance. No smoking and small pets allowed with a $25 pet fee/mo. Application fees: $40 per adult. Apply online: www.tagrealtywa.com



Video link:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1-LCOD2y0SrMuU51KpKbgIRswospwLbxb?usp=sharing



