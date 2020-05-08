All apartments in Mill Creek
1330 137th St SE
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

1330 137th St SE

1330 137th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1330 137th Street Southeast, Mill Creek, WA 98012

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely 4 bd single family home in Mill Creek - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/bbb598a010

Light and bright 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is on a cul de sac. Floor plan w/ both formal and informal entertaining spaces, wood burning fire place in the family room, formal dining, living room, utility room & bathroom complete the main floor. Upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms & 2 baths. Move in ready. Located minutes from Mill Creek Town Center, 405 Park & Ride, I-5.

Home is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.

(RLNE5433710)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1330 137th St SE have any available units?
1330 137th St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek, WA.
Is 1330 137th St SE currently offering any rent specials?
1330 137th St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1330 137th St SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1330 137th St SE is pet friendly.
Does 1330 137th St SE offer parking?
No, 1330 137th St SE does not offer parking.
Does 1330 137th St SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1330 137th St SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1330 137th St SE have a pool?
No, 1330 137th St SE does not have a pool.
Does 1330 137th St SE have accessible units?
No, 1330 137th St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1330 137th St SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1330 137th St SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1330 137th St SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1330 137th St SE does not have units with air conditioning.

