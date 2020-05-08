1330 137th St SE

Amenities

pet friendly fireplace

Lovely 4 bd single family home in Mill Creek - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/bbb598a010



Light and bright 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is on a cul de sac. Floor plan w/ both formal and informal entertaining spaces, wood burning fire place in the family room, formal dining, living room, utility room & bathroom complete the main floor. Upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms & 2 baths. Move in ready. Located minutes from Mill Creek Town Center, 405 Park & Ride, I-5.



Home is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.



(RLNE5433710)