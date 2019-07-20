All apartments in Mill Creek East
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:47 AM

4105 174th Pl SE

4105 174th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

4105 174th Place Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA 98012

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4105 174th Pl SE Available 08/01/19 Beautiful Bothell Home ready for August move in!! - Beautiful 2-story home in a quiet neighborhood, walking distance to top rated schools! Light filled home with beautiful trim and framing throughout. Hardwood floors, newer carpeting, and gorgeous white cabinets. Enjoy home-cooked meals in the modern beautiful kitchen complete with granite top counters, stainless steel appliances, and spacious kitchen island.

Conveniently located 4 bed 2.5 bath in Bothell. 2100sfqt, 2 stories, pet-friendly, with attached 2 car garage and enclosed back patio. Quiet, clean, and safe neighborhood. Deposit equal to first month's rent and first month rent due upon move in. 1 year lease minimum open to longer leases. Come check it out today!

To schedule a showing, visit the following link:

https://lead.showdigs.com/#/unit/9ada05a5-65c2-4b42-be66-081a46afa342

-Big Beautiful and Modern kitchen
-Pet-friendly
-Great neighbors!
-Attached 2 car garage
-Gorgeous finishings and detail throughout!

Terms:
-Deposit is equal to first month's rent and due on move in
-First month rent is due on move in
-$48 application fee (all adults over 18 years old MUST apply)
-$100 admin fee
-$350/pet deposit + $100/pet fee due on move in
-1 year lease minimum. Longer term lease available!

(RLNE4981534)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4105 174th Pl SE have any available units?
4105 174th Pl SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek East, WA.
What amenities does 4105 174th Pl SE have?
Some of 4105 174th Pl SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4105 174th Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
4105 174th Pl SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4105 174th Pl SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4105 174th Pl SE is pet friendly.
Does 4105 174th Pl SE offer parking?
Yes, 4105 174th Pl SE offers parking.
Does 4105 174th Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4105 174th Pl SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4105 174th Pl SE have a pool?
No, 4105 174th Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 4105 174th Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 4105 174th Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4105 174th Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4105 174th Pl SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4105 174th Pl SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4105 174th Pl SE does not have units with air conditioning.
