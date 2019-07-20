Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4105 174th Pl SE Available 08/01/19 Beautiful Bothell Home ready for August move in!! - Beautiful 2-story home in a quiet neighborhood, walking distance to top rated schools! Light filled home with beautiful trim and framing throughout. Hardwood floors, newer carpeting, and gorgeous white cabinets. Enjoy home-cooked meals in the modern beautiful kitchen complete with granite top counters, stainless steel appliances, and spacious kitchen island.



Conveniently located 4 bed 2.5 bath in Bothell. 2100sfqt, 2 stories, pet-friendly, with attached 2 car garage and enclosed back patio. Quiet, clean, and safe neighborhood. Deposit equal to first month's rent and first month rent due upon move in. 1 year lease minimum open to longer leases. Come check it out today!



To schedule a showing, visit the following link:



https://lead.showdigs.com/#/unit/9ada05a5-65c2-4b42-be66-081a46afa342



-Big Beautiful and Modern kitchen

-Pet-friendly

-Great neighbors!

-Attached 2 car garage

-Gorgeous finishings and detail throughout!



Terms:

-Deposit is equal to first month's rent and due on move in

-First month rent is due on move in

-$48 application fee (all adults over 18 years old MUST apply)

-$100 admin fee

-$350/pet deposit + $100/pet fee due on move in

-1 year lease minimum. Longer term lease available!



