Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:58 AM

4012 167th Pl SE

4012 167th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

4012 167th Place Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA 98012

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4012 167th Pl SE Available 07/01/19 Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath in Bothell! Move in this July! - Beautiful 2-story Carriage Park-Tambark home in a quiet cul-de-sac, close to top rated schools! Light filled home with vaulted entry. Hardwood floors, high-quality carpeting, and lovely decorative window casing and trim throughout. Attached garage, private back patio, stainless steel appliances, and 10 mins to downtown Mill Creek! Schedule a tour today.

Spacious 3 bed 2.5 bath in Bothell/Mill Creek area! 2300sfqt, 2 stories, pet-friendly, with attached garage and private back patio. Quiet, clean, and safe neighborhood. Deposit equal to first month's rent and first-month rent due upon move in (subject to change depending on strength of application).

-Great neighborhood close to Mill Creek city center!
-Pet friendly!
-Less than 10 years old!
-Attached garage!
-Beutiful window moldings and light fixtures

Terms:
-Deposit is equal to first month's rent and due on move in
-First month rent is due on move in
-$48 application fee (all adults over 18 years old MUST apply)
-$100 admin fee
-$350/pet deposit + $100/pet fee due on move in
-1 year lease minimum. Longer term lease available!

(RLNE4929162)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4012 167th Pl SE have any available units?
4012 167th Pl SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek East, WA.
What amenities does 4012 167th Pl SE have?
Some of 4012 167th Pl SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4012 167th Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
4012 167th Pl SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4012 167th Pl SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4012 167th Pl SE is pet friendly.
Does 4012 167th Pl SE offer parking?
Yes, 4012 167th Pl SE offers parking.
Does 4012 167th Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4012 167th Pl SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4012 167th Pl SE have a pool?
No, 4012 167th Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 4012 167th Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 4012 167th Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4012 167th Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4012 167th Pl SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4012 167th Pl SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4012 167th Pl SE does not have units with air conditioning.
