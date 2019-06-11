Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4012 167th Pl SE Available 07/01/19 Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath in Bothell! Move in this July! - Beautiful 2-story Carriage Park-Tambark home in a quiet cul-de-sac, close to top rated schools! Light filled home with vaulted entry. Hardwood floors, high-quality carpeting, and lovely decorative window casing and trim throughout. Attached garage, private back patio, stainless steel appliances, and 10 mins to downtown Mill Creek! Schedule a tour today.



Spacious 3 bed 2.5 bath in Bothell/Mill Creek area! 2300sfqt, 2 stories, pet-friendly, with attached garage and private back patio. Quiet, clean, and safe neighborhood. Deposit equal to first month's rent and first-month rent due upon move in (subject to change depending on strength of application).



-Great neighborhood close to Mill Creek city center!

-Pet friendly!

-Less than 10 years old!

-Attached garage!

-Beutiful window moldings and light fixtures



Terms:

-Deposit is equal to first month's rent and due on move in

-First month rent is due on move in

-$48 application fee (all adults over 18 years old MUST apply)

-$100 admin fee

-$350/pet deposit + $100/pet fee due on move in

-1 year lease minimum. Longer term lease available!



(RLNE4929162)