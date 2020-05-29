Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities

3812 176th PL SE Available 06/05/20 North Bothell Home...... - Beautiful home located on a cul-de-sac and backing up to a green belt. The lower level features an open floor plan with kitchen, dining room and family room with gas FP. The kitchen features SS appliances, hardwood flooring and oversized granite island. The slider off the kitchen leads to a large private backyard. The upper level has a master bedroom with 5-piece master bathroom and walk-in closet. There are three additional bedrooms, bonus room and full bath. This house is just one block from Tambark Creek Park. No smoking and no pets.



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.



To view this house and others, visit website:

www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $9,000 monthly income (first two applicants can combine incomes to meet income qualification, each additional applicant must qualify individually) and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



(RLNE4861717)