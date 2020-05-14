Amenities

3709 195th Pl SE Available 06/01/20 Newer Home. Northshore schools. Northcreek High. Open floorplan. Loft/Bonus room - **To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing. https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc

Schedule with our 24/7 scheduling software. Gregory Property Management, Inc



The Reserve At North Creek is a newer master planned community within the highly rated Northshore schools and near the new Northcreek High school. This home sits at the end of the lane.. very quiet and no street traffic.

* Enter onto the hardwood floors throughout the main floor.

* Spacious kitchen features granite counters, gas cook top, walk in pantry.

* Kitchen center island with overhang for bar stools.

* Family room open to the kitchen with gas fireplace.

* There is a formal Living room near the entry which makes a great quiet place, sitting room, home office.

* Fenced back yard with covered back patio.

* Upstairs is a loft/bonus room that makes great play room, TV room, home office.

* Bedrooms are all good sized. No tiny bedrooms here!

* Master bedroom is extra large with plenty of room for king sized furniture and office space.

* Master bath features double sinks, soaking tub, glass enclosed shower.

* Upstairs laundry room with folding counter, cabinets, wash sink. Washer and dryer included.

Access to the Community Athletic Court & Park.



No Cats Allowed



