Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

3709 195th Pl SE

3709 195th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3709 195th Place Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA 98012

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
3709 195th Pl SE Available 06/01/20 Newer Home. Northshore schools. Northcreek High. Open floorplan. Loft/Bonus room - **To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing. https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc
Schedule with our 24/7 scheduling software. Gregory Property Management, Inc

The Reserve At North Creek is a newer master planned community within the highly rated Northshore schools and near the new Northcreek High school. This home sits at the end of the lane.. very quiet and no street traffic.
* Enter onto the hardwood floors throughout the main floor.
* Spacious kitchen features granite counters, gas cook top, walk in pantry.
* Kitchen center island with overhang for bar stools.
* Family room open to the kitchen with gas fireplace.
* There is a formal Living room near the entry which makes a great quiet place, sitting room, home office.
* Fenced back yard with covered back patio.
* Upstairs is a loft/bonus room that makes great play room, TV room, home office.
* Bedrooms are all good sized. No tiny bedrooms here!
* Master bedroom is extra large with plenty of room for king sized furniture and office space.
* Master bath features double sinks, soaking tub, glass enclosed shower.
* Upstairs laundry room with folding counter, cabinets, wash sink. Washer and dryer included.
Access to the Community Athletic Court & Park.

**To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing. https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc
Schedule with our 24/7 scheduling software. Gregory Property Management, Inc

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5759041)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3709 195th Pl SE have any available units?
3709 195th Pl SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek East, WA.
What amenities does 3709 195th Pl SE have?
Some of 3709 195th Pl SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3709 195th Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
3709 195th Pl SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3709 195th Pl SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3709 195th Pl SE is pet friendly.
Does 3709 195th Pl SE offer parking?
No, 3709 195th Pl SE does not offer parking.
Does 3709 195th Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3709 195th Pl SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3709 195th Pl SE have a pool?
No, 3709 195th Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 3709 195th Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 3709 195th Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3709 195th Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3709 195th Pl SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3709 195th Pl SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3709 195th Pl SE does not have units with air conditioning.

