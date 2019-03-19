3510 192nd St SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry pet friendly

Charming 4 Bedroom Waiting for You to Make it Home! - ***House Showing Sunday January 13th 10:00am- 11:00am***



With tons of natural light coming in & an easy flowing main floor, your home is an entertainers' delight! Beautiful kitchen w/SS appliances, center island & walk in pantry. Upstairs: the generous light filled Master en suite w/a huge walk in closet and laundry room. Additional bedrooms, full bath & open Loft area. Fully landscaped backyard with fencing & covered deck for a morning cup of Joe.



Located just minutes from I-405, this cozy community offers easy access to numerous amenities, including Mill Creek Town Center, fitness facilities, and the University of Washington at Bothell. You'll also appreciate nearby outdoor recreation areas, including North Creek Park and Trail, Tambark Creek Park, and Martha Lake for swimming and fishing.



Fully trained dog only allowed on case by case with owner approval.



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim

Property Status: Available



No Cats Allowed



