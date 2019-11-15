All apartments in Mill Creek East
Last updated November 15 2019

19611 38th Dr. SE

19611 38th Drive Southeast
Location

19611 38th Drive Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA 98012
Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
19611 38th Dr. SE Available 11/20/19 A/C - Bothell Home! -
This Reserve at North Creek home is a must see at close to 3000 sq.-ft. The Lower level of this home features an open floor plan. The kitchen has SS appliances, granite countertops and hardwood flooring. There is a dining area open to the family room with gas FP. A bedroom and half bathroom complete this level. The upper level features a large master bedroom with 5-piece master bathroom. There are three additional bedrooms (the fifth bedroom is currently set up as a large entertainment room) and a full bathroom. There is a two car garage and fully fenced backyard. This home is located in the Northshore School District and within walking distance of Fernwood Elementary School and North Creek High School. No smoking and pets on approval only.

First month's rent, security deposit (one month's rent) and $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $8,500 monthly income and good rental history.

(RLNE4443232)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19611 38th Dr. SE have any available units?
19611 38th Dr. SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek East, WA.
What amenities does 19611 38th Dr. SE have?
Some of 19611 38th Dr. SE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19611 38th Dr. SE currently offering any rent specials?
19611 38th Dr. SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19611 38th Dr. SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 19611 38th Dr. SE is pet friendly.
Does 19611 38th Dr. SE offer parking?
Yes, 19611 38th Dr. SE offers parking.
Does 19611 38th Dr. SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19611 38th Dr. SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19611 38th Dr. SE have a pool?
No, 19611 38th Dr. SE does not have a pool.
Does 19611 38th Dr. SE have accessible units?
No, 19611 38th Dr. SE does not have accessible units.
Does 19611 38th Dr. SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 19611 38th Dr. SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19611 38th Dr. SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19611 38th Dr. SE has units with air conditioning.

