19611 38th Dr. SE Available 11/20/19 A/C - Bothell Home! -

This Reserve at North Creek home is a must see at close to 3000 sq.-ft. The Lower level of this home features an open floor plan. The kitchen has SS appliances, granite countertops and hardwood flooring. There is a dining area open to the family room with gas FP. A bedroom and half bathroom complete this level. The upper level features a large master bedroom with 5-piece master bathroom. There are three additional bedrooms (the fifth bedroom is currently set up as a large entertainment room) and a full bathroom. There is a two car garage and fully fenced backyard. This home is located in the Northshore School District and within walking distance of Fernwood Elementary School and North Creek High School. No smoking and pets on approval only.



First month's rent, security deposit (one month's rent) and $200 admin fee.



To view this house and others, visit website:

www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $8,500 monthly income and good rental history.



