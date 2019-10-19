All apartments in Mill Creek East
Find more places like 18715 45th DR SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mill Creek East, WA
/
18715 45th DR SE
Last updated October 19 2019 at 12:07 PM

18715 45th DR SE

18715 45th Dr SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mill Creek East
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

18715 45th Dr SE, Mill Creek East, WA 98012

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great House for Rent - Welcome to this beautiful home at Timber Creek - 2016 Community of the Year- by Toll Brothers. Welcoming covered entry leads to foyer w/views of the classy staircase. Sensational kitchen w/abundance of counter space, S/S KitchenAid appliances, plus access to side yard. Magnificent master bedroom flaunts tray ceiling, spacious walk-in closet & elegant master bath. Other highlights include A/C, fully fenced yard & a two car garage, plus award-winning clubhouse & POOL, 50+acres of preserved space w/walking trails/park. Great Northshore school district. Top rated Fernwood elementary and Skyview Junior High School. Must See!

Pets allowed. No smoking allowed. Background check required.

(RLNE5201056)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18715 45th DR SE have any available units?
18715 45th DR SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek East, WA.
What amenities does 18715 45th DR SE have?
Some of 18715 45th DR SE's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18715 45th DR SE currently offering any rent specials?
18715 45th DR SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18715 45th DR SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 18715 45th DR SE is pet friendly.
Does 18715 45th DR SE offer parking?
Yes, 18715 45th DR SE offers parking.
Does 18715 45th DR SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18715 45th DR SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18715 45th DR SE have a pool?
Yes, 18715 45th DR SE has a pool.
Does 18715 45th DR SE have accessible units?
No, 18715 45th DR SE does not have accessible units.
Does 18715 45th DR SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 18715 45th DR SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18715 45th DR SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18715 45th DR SE has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mill Creek East 2 BedroomsMill Creek East Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Mill Creek East Apartments with PoolMill Creek East Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Mill Creek East Dog Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WACovington, WALake Stickney, WAFairwood, WA
Burlington, WAFife Heights, WADuvall, WAArtondale, WANavy Yard City, WAMount Vernon, WAPicnic Point, WALake Stevens, WAAlderwood Manor, WAWauna, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College