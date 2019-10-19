18715 45th DR SE

Amenities
Great House for Rent - Welcome to this beautiful home at Timber Creek - 2016 Community of the Year- by Toll Brothers. Welcoming covered entry leads to foyer w/views of the classy staircase. Sensational kitchen w/abundance of counter space, S/S KitchenAid appliances, plus access to side yard. Magnificent master bedroom flaunts tray ceiling, spacious walk-in closet & elegant master bath. Other highlights include A/C, fully fenced yard & a two car garage, plus award-winning clubhouse & POOL, 50+acres of preserved space w/walking trails/park. Great Northshore school district. Top rated Fernwood elementary and Skyview Junior High School. Must See!
Pets allowed. No smoking allowed. Background check required.
(RLNE5201056)