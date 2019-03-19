All apartments in Mill Creek East
Find more places like 18506 20th Dr. SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mill Creek East, WA
/
18506 20th Dr. SE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18506 20th Dr. SE

18506 20th Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mill Creek East
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

18506 20th Drive Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA 98012

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cul-De-Sac Townhouse - This newly remodeled duplex style townhouse backs up to a greenbelt with creek. The Kitchen has slab granite countertops and newer appliances. The open family room and dining area have the same wood flooring as the kitchen. The garage has been converted into an office. The upper level features two bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms. The backyard has a deck so that you can enjoy the green space and creek. No smoking and pets upon approval only.

Terms: First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.

Requirements: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $6,000 monthly income and good rental history.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

(RLNE4626142)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18506 20th Dr. SE have any available units?
18506 20th Dr. SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek East, WA.
What amenities does 18506 20th Dr. SE have?
Some of 18506 20th Dr. SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18506 20th Dr. SE currently offering any rent specials?
18506 20th Dr. SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18506 20th Dr. SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 18506 20th Dr. SE is pet friendly.
Does 18506 20th Dr. SE offer parking?
Yes, 18506 20th Dr. SE offers parking.
Does 18506 20th Dr. SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18506 20th Dr. SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18506 20th Dr. SE have a pool?
No, 18506 20th Dr. SE does not have a pool.
Does 18506 20th Dr. SE have accessible units?
No, 18506 20th Dr. SE does not have accessible units.
Does 18506 20th Dr. SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 18506 20th Dr. SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18506 20th Dr. SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 18506 20th Dr. SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mill Creek East 2 BedroomsMill Creek East 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Mill Creek East Apartments with GaragesMill Creek East Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Mill Creek East Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WA
Bothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAPicnic Point, WAFairwood, WA
Artondale, WAWhite Center, WAOak Harbor, WASilver Firs, WALake Stevens, WAMount Vernon, WAEastmont, WAMaplewood, WAWauna, WACottage Lake, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeSkagit Valley College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College