18506 20th Dr. SE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Cul-De-Sac Townhouse - This newly remodeled duplex style townhouse backs up to a greenbelt with creek. The Kitchen has slab granite countertops and newer appliances. The open family room and dining area have the same wood flooring as the kitchen. The garage has been converted into an office. The upper level features two bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms. The backyard has a deck so that you can enjoy the green space and creek. No smoking and pets upon approval only.



Terms: First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.



Requirements: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $6,000 monthly income and good rental history.



To view this house and others, visit website:

www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



(RLNE4626142)